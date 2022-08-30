Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market to Reach $5.45 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.28%

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Industry (Medical Devices v/s Pharmaceuticals), By Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Orthopedic, Dermatology, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market was valued to be USD2743.64 million in the year 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.28% in the forecast period, 2023-2027 to reach a market value of USD5451.19 million by 2027. The market is anticipated to grow on the account of growing demand for clinical trials that are cost-effective, time-efficient, and avoids animal cruelty. In-silico clinical trials satisfy these demands.

Moreover, increasing instances of communicable and non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, SARS-CoV-2, among others are further driving the growth of the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market in the upcoming five years.

Also, growing pharma industry and increased development of the innovative pharmaceutical products as treatment for the growing instances of the diseases is also supporting the growth of the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market in the next five years. Technological advancements to enhance the rate of successful clinical trials by using computational tools, software and platforms that would support the drug discoveries and latest medical equipment and tools launch is expected to further substantiate the growth of the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market in the future five years.



Report Scope:

In this report, the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Industry

Medical Devices

Pharmaceuticals

In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Infectious Diseases

Orthopedic

Dermatology

Others

In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market.



Available Customizations:

With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2017-2027F



7. North America In Silico Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2017-2027F



8. Europe In Silico Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2017-2027F



9. Asia-Pacific In Silico Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2017-2027F



10. South America In Silico Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2017-2027F



11. Middle East and Africa In Silico Clinical Trials Market Outlook, 2017-2027F



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Dassault Systemes SE

Certara Inc.

Insilico Medicine

GNS Healthcare Inc.

The AnyLogic Company

Novadiscovery SAS

InSilicoTrials Technologies SpA

Immunetrics Inc

CATO SMS

Evotec SE

