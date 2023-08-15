Global In Situ Hybridization Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: FISH and CISH Techniques Driving Diverse Applications

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Situ Hybridization Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in situ hybridization market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a steady rise from $1.43 billion in 2022 to $1.57 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth trajectory is set to continue, with the market anticipated to reach a valuation of $2.26 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

This comprehensive report offers invaluable insights into the in situ hybridization market, presenting a thorough analysis of its global size, regional distribution, competitive landscape, detailed segments, prevailing trends, and potential opportunities. Whether you are an industry insider or a newcomer, this research equips you with a comprehensive perspective on the present and future landscape of the in situ hybridization sector.

In 2022, North America held the position of the largest market for in situ hybridization, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the frontrunner in terms of anticipated growth within the forecast period. The report covers an extensive geographical range, encompassing regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The array of in situ hybridization products includes analytical instruments, kits and reagents, software and services, among others. Analytical instruments serve as crucial tools in aiding researchers to identify and visualize specific nucleic acid sequences within cells or tissues, thereby advancing our understanding of genetic composition and expression.

Within this diverse landscape, various techniques take center stage, such as fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH), each utilizing DNA and RNA probes. These techniques find applications across a spectrum of fields, ranging from cancer research to cytogenetics, developmental biology, infectious diseases, and more.

Their impact is felt across multiple sectors, including research and diagnostic laboratories, contract research organizations (CROs), academic institutes, and beyond. This report provides a holistic view of these intricate dynamics, offering a deeper comprehension of the in situ hybridization market and its manifold facets.

Technological developments are the key trend gaining popularity in the -situ hybridization market. Major companies operating in the in-situ hybridization market are focusing on the development of technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2021, Bio-Techne Corporation, a US-based biotech company engaged in the manufacturing and commercialization of science reagents, and instruments, launched RNAscope technology and marketed a new DNAscope Assays.

The RNAscope technology is an enhanced in situ hybridization (ISH) technique that allows direct visualization of single-molecule transcription with single-cell resolution in unaltered cells and tissues. Since DNAscope uses the tried-and-true 'double-Z' probe design and signal enhancement system of RNAscope, it can swiftly and easily create probes for any DNA target and allow for target visualization in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues.

Increasing infectious diseases are expected to propel the growth of the in-situ hybridization market going forward. Infectious diseases refer to conditions that transmit from one individual to another via polluted foods and beverages and through pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. By utilizing labeled nucleic acid sequences (probes) particular to the infectious organism, in situ hybridization (ISH) seeks to identify complementary nucleic acid sequences that are present in the tissue, so an increasing infectious disease boosts the growth of the in-situ hybridization market.



The In-situ hybridization market includes revenues earned by entities by providing in-situ hybridization with synthetic oligonucleotides probes, double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) probes, and single-stranded DNA (dsDNA) probes. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The In-situ hybridization market also includes sales of linear hybridization chain reaction techniques and non-linear hybridization chain reaction techniques. The countries covered in the In-situ hybridization market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.57 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.26 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5 % Regions Covered Global

