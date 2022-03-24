Global In-situ Hybridization Markets Report 2022-2026 - Increasing Research on Application of ISH in infectious Disease Diagnostics to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In situ Hybridization - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

Global market for In Situ Hybridization (ISH) estimated at US$846.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period.

The process involved in in situ hybridization is subjecting the cells to some kind of stress to denature the DNA, followed by incubation of the cells containing the denatured DNA in a solution containing labeled probes or sequences whose position on the chromosome is to be determined. In-situ hybridization helps in the precise localization of a specific nucleic acid segment in a histologic specimen.



Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$885.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (cish) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.6% share of the global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $361 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $79.5 Million by 2026

The In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$361 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$79.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$85.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.



The market is poised to post healthy growth over the coming years, driven by various favorable factors steering market expansion. Increasing incidence of cancer and genetic abnormalities, need for rapid disease diagnosis through genetic techniques, as well as higher funding (both public and private) leading to introduction of highly advanced cytogenetic techniques and their broadening applications are some of the key factors poised to contribute to future growth.

Significant rise in target patient population across the world, and rising preference for CGH in clinical diagnosis, is expected to drive the market further, providing players with lucrative opportunities.

Growing awareness levels of genetic disorders and expanding pool of research laboratories would be beneficial for cytogenetics solutions. Rise in incidence of cancer and the subsequent demand for personalized medicine, is likely to enhance market prospects in a major way.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Clinical Diagnostics: Challenges and Opportunities Amid the Pandemic

Research Efforts Underway for Using ISH in COVID-19 Detection

ISH in Molecular Detection of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2

Immuno RNA Fluorescence ISH for Visualization of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2

French Research Team Develops CoronaFISH

In Situ Hybridization: A Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Insitu Hybridization

Chromogenic ISH: Gaining Over FISH

FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor

How is FISH Better than Conventional Techniques?

Probe Types and Application

Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Emerges as Cytological Tool of Choice for Plethora of Scientific Applications

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 38 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories

Abnova Corporation

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc

Bio SB

Biocare Medical, LLC

BioGenex Laboratories

Bio-Techne Corporation

Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Oxford Gene Technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives the Demand for In-situ Hybridization

Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology

Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Growing Number of Genetic Disorders and Emphasis on Genetic Testing Bodes Well for the Growth of ISH Market

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence

Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide

Rise in Prenatal Testing Drives Opportunities

FISH in Detection of Prenatal Genetic Abnormalities

In Situ Hybridization Advances Present Perfect Tools to Detect Genetic Anomalies

Uptrend in Companion Diagnostics Market Augurs Well

Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine

State-Sponsored Molecular Research Initiatives Bode Well for Market Growth

Increasing Research on Application of ISH in infectious Disease Diagnostics to Drive Growth

FISH in Detection of Microbiological Pathogens

Growth in In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) for Diagnosis of Chronic Diseases Promise Opportunities

High Demand for IVD Devices Promises Opportunities for FISH Probes

Rising R&D Investments in the Biotech Sector Drives Gains

Emergence of Automated Diagnostic Kits

Novel Approach of Highly-Multiplexed FISH for In-Situ Genomics

Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand

