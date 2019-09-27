Global In-Store Retail Packaging Market Outlook 2019-2024: Coordination Among Retailers, Manufacturers, and Converters
Sep 27, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Store Retail Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in-store retail packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.
With the rise in environmental consciousness, the packaging industry is shifting toward recyclable materials. Several government directives regarding the usage of sustainable materials for packaging purposes have been framed, which are expected to increase the demand for sustainable packaging material.
Besides, the usage of fuel-based materials is likely to decrease during the forecast period, which is likely to increase the adoption of fiber board-based packaging, thus driving the global in-store retail packaging market. Cost-effectiveness is one of the major driver for the high adoption of retail ready packaging in APAC, MEA, and Latin America.
However, mature markets such as North America and Europe, which have a high penetration of in-store retail packaging, are moving toward retail ready packaging to overcome the high labor and operational costs. With the change in governmental policies toward retail FDI investment, supermarkets and hypermarkets are increasing their presence in developing countries, thereby driving the global in-store retail packaging market.
Growth in organized retail, co-ordination between retailers, manufacturers, and converters, rise of sustainable packaging are the factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the in-store retail packaging market during the forecast period
In-store Retail Packaging Market: Segmentation
This research report includes detailed market segmentation by packaging, products, applications, and geography. Retail ready packaging is showing rapid growth mainly due to the brisk growth of modern-day retail networks such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Attractive retail packaging is helping to increase profitability, high visibility, and easy navigation of the product, which is significantly driving the in-store retail packaging market globally. Further, brands are collaborating with retail stores and vendors to increase profit margins by making retail-ready packaging visually appealing with high-quality prints.
The food industry is the highest value and volume generator for the in-store retail packaging market. The growth rate is primarily attributed to the high demand for fresh products, which are hygienic with long shelf life. Although the consumption of dairy products across geographies is boosting the global in-store retail packaging market, the demand for retail dairy packaging products is expected to be high in developed economies. The adoption of retail ready packaging personal care products is high, especially with premium goods such as perfumes, deodorants, and cosmetics and is expected to be a significant value generator for the in-store retail packaging market.
The use of rigid plastic, which can either be reused or disposed of, is a major segment of the retail ready packaging market. The availability of low-cost plastic and its durability is expected to generate demand for rigid plastic. Further, transparent rigid plastic is highly in demand for packaging of personal care products and other luxury items, which is driving the in-store retail packaging market significantly.
Market Dynamics
Market Growth Enablers
- Reduction in Operating Cost of Retail Sector
- Growing Demand from Beverages & Dairy Markets
- Brand Promotion in Competitive Environment
- Growth in Organized Retail
Market Growth Restraints
- Low Acceptance Among Smaller CPG Manufacturers
- Highly Regulated Raw Material Procurement
- Raw Material Supply & Demand Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Coordination among Retailers, Manufacturers, and Converters
- Blurring of Channel Lines to Reduce Complexity
- Higher Adoption due to Sustainability
Key Company Profiles
- DS Smith
- Smurfit Kappa
- Mondi
- International Paper
- Westrock
Other Prominent Vendors
- Conitex Sonoco
- Indevco
- Georgia Pacific
- Menasha
- Saica Pack
- Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
- Weedon Group
- Packaging Corporation of America
- Caps Cases
- Pratt Industries
- C&B Display Packaging
- STI Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3vqetz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article