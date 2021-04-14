Global In-Vitro Diagnostic Reagents (Antibodies, Oligonucleotide, Nucleic Acid Probe) Markets, 2020-2027

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Market by Type (Antibodies, Oligonucleotide, Nucleic Acid Probe), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology), Use (Research, Analyte Specific Reagent), End User (IVD Manufacturer, Clinical Laboratory) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IVD reagents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $77.6 billion by 2027.

The growth in the IVD reagents market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing global prevalence of acute and chronic infectious diseases coupled with rising geriatric population, increasing adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research and academia, increase in funding for research activities, and rising proteomics and genomics research studies. Moreover, the growing demand for protein therapeutics and personalized medicines and emerging economies offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.



The global IVD reagents market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027- by type (oligonucleotide, antibodies, nucleic acid probe), technology (immunoassay, hematology, microbiology), use (research, analyte specific reagent), end user (IVD manufacturer, clinical laboratory), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional level.



Based on technology, the immunoassay/immunochemistry segment is estimated to dominate the overall IVD reagents market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing use of immunoassays in infectious disease testing, development of novel tests, and rising demand for immunoassay-based tests. Further, the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease since December 2019 is expected to accelerate the growth of this segment owing to the national emergency declared and requirement of various reagents for the kits and assay preparation.



Based on type, the antibodies segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall IVD reagents market in 2020. However, the oligonucleotides segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as advancements in the field of genomics research, growing adoption of custom oligonucleotides, and rising strategic developments such as agreements and collaborations to expand oligonucleotides market.



Based on end user, the IVD manufacturers segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall IVD reagents market in 2020. The factors such as rising number of research activities for the development of innovative IVDs, growing public and private funds, and rising demand for advanced disease diagnostics are expected to drive the growth of the IVD reagents market for IVD manufacturing during the forecast period.

Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 is also expected to support the growth of the IVD reagents market for this segment. However, the clinical laboratories segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the rising number of accredited clinical laboratories; growing collaborations, partnerships, and other strategies undertaken by the key players; and outbreak of COVID-19.



Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Acute and Chronic Infectious Diseases

Increasing Funding for Research Activities

Increasing Adoption of Flow Cytometry Techniques

Rising Proteomics and Genomics Research Studies

Restraints

Stringent Regulations Antigen-Specific Reagents

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Protein Therapeutics and Personalized Medicines

Emerging Economies

Challenges

High Cost & Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Scope of the Report:



IVD Reagents Market, by Technology

Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (Elisa)

Western Blotting

Immunofluorescence

Immunohistochemistry

Functional Assays

Immunoprecipitation

Other Technologies

Biochemistry/Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Hematology

Coagulation/Hemostatis

Urinalysis

Other Technologies

(Other Technologies comprises of hybridization and loop-mediated isothermal amplification among others)

IVD Reagents Market, by Type

Antibodies

Antibodies Market, By Type

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Antibodies Market, By Target

CD

TCR

EGFR

Other Targets

Oligonucleotides

Nucleic Acid Probes

Purified Proteins or Peptides

Other Reagents

(Other reagents include Blocking Agents, Detergents, Surfactants, Wetting Agents, Buffers, Stabilizers, Purified Water, Dyes, Standards & Controls, Enzymes, Cell Culture Reagents, and Anti-coagulants)

IVD Reagents Market, by Use

Research Use Only

Analyte Specific Reagents

Clinical Use

IVD Reagents Market, by End User

IVD Manufacturers

Reference Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospital Laboratories

IVD Reagents Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Abcam plc (U.K.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Beckman Coulter Inc. (U.S.)

Becton

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Synthesis Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.)

BioLegend Inc. (U.S.)

Bioline (U.K.)

DIACLONE SAS ( France )

) Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

Hologic Inc. (U.S.)

InBios International Inc. (U.S.)

LGC Biosearch Technologies (U.K.)

LakePharma Inc. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) RayBiotech Inc. (U.S.)

SDIX LLC (U.S.)

Sino Biological Inc. ( China ).

). The Binding Site Group Ltd.(U.K.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ly7905

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

