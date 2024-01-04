Global In-vitro Diagnostics Consumables Market Report 2023-2033: Infectious Disease, Oncology, and Cardiology Drive Rapid Growth in Consumables Market

DUBLIN , Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In-vitro Diagnostics Consumables Market: Focus on Product Type, End-User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delves into various factors influencing the industry, including recent trends, recent advancements, and regulatory aspects. It outlines the market segmentation based on product type, end-user and region.

North America is poised to emerge as a major contributor to the growth of the in vitro consumables market due to several factors. The region boasts a well-established infrastructure for research and development, with a concentration of leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies. Additionally, the presence of advanced healthcare facilities and a strong emphasis on technological innovation fosters the demand for cutting-edge in vitro consumables.

As the field of life sciences continues to advance, the demand for high-quality, specialized in vitro consumables has surged. Researchers rely on these tools to ensure the reliability and reproducibility of their results, ultimately contributing to the development of new therapies, diagnostic methods, and a deeper understanding of biological phenomena. Consumables for several clinical areas, such as infectious disease, oncology/cancer, cardiology, HIV/AIDS, and nephrology have seen rapid growth. Additionally, recent infectious disease outbreaks, such as COVID-19, have further propelled the growth of the global market.

The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of IVD to increase the accuracy and to ensure shorter turn-around time for disease diagnosis. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, F. Hoffmann-La Roche has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.

This dynamic market includes a wide array of in-vitro consumables, including reagents and assays, test kits and other consumables. This dynamic market continually evolves to meet the growing demands of researchers, ensuring a robust foundation for scientific exploration.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global In-Vitro diagnostics consumables market and their case studies?

How the in-vitro diagnostics consumables market evolve and what did is its scope in the future?

What is the market share of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global in-vitro diagnostics consumables market?

How will each segment of the global in-vitro diagnostics consumables market grow during the forecast period?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period between 2023 and 2033?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Sysmex Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A

Biomerieux SA

Hologic, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Danaher Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion

2. Market Scope

2.1 Scope of Work

2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Global Market: Research Methodology

3.2 Data Sources

3.2.1 Primary Data Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.3 Market Estimation Model

3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling

4. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Consumables Market: Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential

4.3 COVID-19 Impact on Market

5. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Consumables Market: Industry Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Legal Requirements and Frameworks

5.3 Product Mapping Analysis

6. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Consumables Market: Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Impact Analysis

6.3 Market Drivers

6.4 Market Restraints

6.5 Market Opportunities

7. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Consumables Market (by Product Type), ($Million), 2023-2033

7.1 Reagents

7.2 Test Kits

7.3 Other Consumables

8. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Consumables Market (by End-User), ($Million), 2023-2033

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Diagnostic Centers

8.3 Research

8.4 Others

9. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Consumables Market (by Region), ($Million), 2023-2033

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Dynamics

9.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

9.1.2.1 North America In-Vitro Diagnostics Consumables Market by End-User

9.1.2.2 North America In-Vitro Diagnostics Consumables Market by Country

9.1.2.2.1 The U.S.

9.1.2.2.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific (APAC)

9.4 Latin America

10. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Consumables Market: Competitive Insights

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Strategies and Developments

10.2.1 Synergistic Activities

10.2.2 Regulatory Accreditations

10.2.3 Product and Service Launches

10.2.4 Acquisitions and Mergers

10.2.5 Approvals

10.3 Company Profiles

