Global In-Vitro Diagnostics in Oncology Research Report 2023: Leading Companies Paving the Way for Innovative Diagnostic Tests

The global oncology diagnostics in IVD market is expected to witness significant growth, driven by an increase in cancer incidence, technological developments in diagnostic tests, the growing number of screening tests, and supportive government initiatives.

Owing to the intense competition in the market, the most prominent companies are investing heavily in research and development to create new diagnostic tests.

Personalized medicine, a fast-growing industry, seeks to tailor cancer treatment to the individual needs of each patient. This improvement is aided by the development of new diagnostic technologies capable of identifying genetic abnormalities that cause cancer progression.

Oncology diagnostics mainly relies on genomic profiling, which allows the detection of precise mutations and variations in cancer-related genes. Healthcare professionals can personalize treatment strategies by analyzing genetic data, resulting in improved treatment outcomes and the capacity to predict cancer patient prognosis.

Growth Opportunities

Growing Trend of Oncology Screening

Advanced, Integrated Diagnostics Labs

Increased Adoption of Liquid Biopsy Testing

Smart Diagnostics with AI

Unlocking CDx Opportunities in APAC

Unleashing Opportunities in Lung Cancer Diagnostics and Screening

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abbott Laboratories

Genomic Health

Guardant Health

Illumina

Invitae Corporation

Myriad Genetics

Natera

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN

Roche Diagnostics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Oncology Diagnostics in IVD Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of the Study

Segmentation by Test Type

Segmentation by Cancer Type

Segmentation by Application

3. Oncology Diagnostics in IVD: An Overview

Patient Care Continuum

Role of Oncology Diagnostics in Precision Medicine

The Role of Diagnostics is Crucial in the Evolving Precision Medicine Ecosystem

Trends Driving Cancer Testing

4. Oncology Diagnostics in IVD: Market Dynamics

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Oncology Diagnostics Opportunities and the Impact on Business Dynamics

5. Oncology Diagnostics in IVD: Market Size and Forecast

Oncology Incidence Rate

Age-standardized Global Incidence Rates Per Sex - Top 10 Cancers

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

HRSA's Investment in the Accelerating Cancer Screening Program ( the United States )

) Revenue Forecast by Test Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Test Type

Revenue Forecast by Cancer Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Cancer Type

Overview of Oncology Diagnostic Test Reimbursement by Region

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

6. Competitive Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Revenue Share by Tier

Companies to Watch - QIAGEN

Companies to Watch - Roche Diagnostics

Companies to Watch - Guardant Health

Companies to Watch - Myriad Genetics

Companies to Watch - Genomic Health

Companies to Watch - PerkinElmer

Companies to Watch - Invitae Corporation

Companies to Watch - Abbott Laboratories

Companies to Watch - Illumina

Companies to Watch - Natera

Global Oncology Diagnostics Market: Notable Activities

Competitive Mapping by Application

Oncology Diagnostic Participants: Competitive Benchmarking

Global Oncology Diagnostics Companies: Strategic Imperatives

7. Companion Diagnostics

CDx Overview

CDx Market Trends

CDx Global Reimbursement Overview

CDx Reimbursement Challenges

CDx FDA Approvals for Oncology Drugs and Biomarkers

CDx Targets by Company

Companion Diagnostic Partnerships

List of FDA-cleared/approved Companion Diagnostic IVD Devices

8. Liquid Biopsy

Liquid Biopsy: A Step Ahead in Biomarker Analysis

Potential of Liquid Biopsies to Improve Screening and Triage Pathways

miRNAs as Potential Cancer Biomarkers

Liquid Biopsy Companies in the Industry

Liquid Biopsy Regulatory Landscape

FDA-approved Liquid Biopsy Tests

Liquid Biopsy Technology and Recent Developments

Advancing Liquid Biopsies: Embracing Multiomics for Comprehensive Insights

Liquid Biopsy Market Opportunities

Liquid Biopsy Commercialization

