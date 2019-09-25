Global In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
Sep 25, 2019, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
In Vitro Diagnostics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$26.
7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Immunoassay/Immunochemistry, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$30.4 Billion by the year 2025, Immunoassay/Immunochemistry will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$934 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Immunoassay/Immunochemistry will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Laboratories (USA); Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA); Becton, Dickinson & Company (USA); bioMerieux SA (France); Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA); Danaher Corporation (USA); DiaSorin SpA (Italy); Johnson & Johnson (USA); Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (USA); Qiagen NV (The Netherlands); Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG (Switzerland); Siemens AG (Germany); Sysmex Corporation (Japan); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
In Vitro Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Immunoassay/Immunochemistry (Technology) Global Competitor
Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Clinical Chemistry (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in
%): 2019 & 2025
Microbiology (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &
2025
Hematology (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES
DANAHER CORPORATION
DIASORIN SPA
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS
QIAGEN NV
ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS AG
SIEMENS AG
SYSMEX CORPORATION
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
BIOMéRIEUX SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
