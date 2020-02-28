Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Industry, Forecast to 2027 - Roche and Abbott are the Leading Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Vitro Diagnostics Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product and Services; Technology; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 107,658.83 million in 2027 from US$ 68,608.16 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020-2027.



The growth of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market is primarily attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population and rising awareness of in-vitro diagnostics across the globe. However, factors such as lack of healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations and poor reimbursement policies likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging regions are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market during the forecast period. With a rise in cases of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, and inflammatory diseases, the healthcare domain is witnessing increasing emphasis on preventive care and rapid disease diagnosis.



Such factors are likely to boost the preference for in-vitro diagnostics in developed as well as developing nations. Moreover, increasing geriatric population coupled with increasing demand for advanced systems to incorporate accurate disease diagnosis is projected to offer lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global in-vitro diagnostics market.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunity during the forecast period, due to an increase in the disposable income as well as developing healthcare infrastructure in the leading economies such as Japan, China and India.



In 2019, the In-Vitro Diagnostics with reagents and kits held a largest market share of 80.18% of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market, by product & services. Infectious diseases in application segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to higher prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing number of viral outbreaks.



Global In-Vitro Diagnostics devices market, based on the Product and Services, is segmented into Reagents and Kits, Instruments, and Software & Service. In 2019, the reagents & kits segment held the largest share of the market, by products & services. In addition, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to increasing number diagnostics test across the globe.



Global In-Vitro Diagnostics devices market, based on the technology, is segmented into Immunoassay/Immunochemistry, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Urinalysis, and Others. In 2019, the Immunoassay/Immunochemistry segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. In addition, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to increasing adoption of the technology due to its benefits for the diagnosis of infectious diseases.



Global In-Vitro Diagnostics devices market, based on the applications, is segmented into Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, and Others. In 2019, the Infectious Diseases segment held the largest share of the market, applications. In addition, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



Global In-Vitro Diagnostics devices market, based on the end user was segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare, and Others. In 2019, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market, by end user, owing to well-established and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, growing concerns about health and rising healthcare spending. Whereas, the homecare segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for In-Vitro Diagnostics included in the report are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USFDA, Biotelemetry and Patient Monitoring Journal, Journal of Patient Care, China Food & Drug Administration, contract research organizations, and among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market - By Product and Services

1.3.2 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market - By Technology

1.3.3 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market - By Application

1.3.4 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market - By End User

1.3.5 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market - By Geography



2. In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. In Vitro Diagnostics- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 In Vitro Diagnostics Market in North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Middle East & Africa: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Market in South and Central America: PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Key Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases

5.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Healthcare Infrastructure and Reimbursement Policies

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Emerging Nations

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption and Popularity of Automation in Clinical Laboratories

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Positioning of Key Players

6.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.3.2 Abbott



7. In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Product & Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global In-Vitro Diagnostics, by Product, 2018 & 2027 (% Share)

7.3 Instruments

7.4 Reagents & Kits

7.5 Software & Services



8. In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Application, 2018 & 2027 (% Share)

8.3 Infectious Diseases

8.4 Diabetes

8.5 Oncology

8.6 Cardiology

8.7 Nephrology

8.8 Others



9. In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Technology

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Technology, 2018 & 2027 (% Share)

9.3 Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

9.4 Clinical Chemistry

9.5 Molecular Diagnostics

9.6 Hematology

9.7 Urinalysis

9.8 Others



10. In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share by End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

10.3 Hospitals

10.4 Diagnostic Centres

10.5 Homecare

10.6 Others



11. In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

11.1 North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

11.2 Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

11.3 Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.4 Middle East and Africa In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

11.5 South and Central America In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



12. Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done By the Companies in The Market (%)

12.3 Organic Developments Done By The Companies in The Market

12.4 Inorganic Developments Done By The Companies in The Market



13. Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Key Company Profiles

13.1 Abbott

13.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

13.3 Danaher

13.4 Siemens AG

13.5 Sysmex Corporation

13.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.7 BD

13.8 bioMerieux S.A.

13.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

13.10. Qiagen



