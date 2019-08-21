Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Estimated to Generate US $92.54 Billion During the Forecast Period, 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IVD market value is forecasted to reach US$92.54 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%, for the period spanning from 2018 to 2023.

The factors such as increasing diabetic patient count, surging chronic ailments incidence, rising healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, accelerating economic growth and improving consumer confidence are expected to drive the market growth. However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by stringent regulations and intense competition. A few notable trends include the development of syndromic panel, rising companion diagnostic tests preference by physicians, escalating research and development expenditures, applications of the human microbiome in IVD, liquid biopsy for cancer testing and high IVD per capita expenditure in Europe.

The modern IVD industry comprises of three types of products namely; reagents, analytical instruments and accessory products that are required to perform an array of diagnostic laboratory tests and thereby helping the individual to monitor different types of diseases.

The fastest-growing market is North America, owing to a rise in incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in testing techniques and the increase in healthcare expenditure by population. The U.S. represents one of the largest markets for IVD and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global IVD market, segmented on the basis of product types i.e. reagents, instrumentations & software services and technologies i.e. immunodiagnostics, POCT, Microbiology, SMBG, molecular diagnostics & clinical chemistry.

The major regional markets ( North America , Asia-Pacific and Europe ) have been analysed along with country coverage of the U.S., China , Japan , Australia , India , Germany , Italy and France .

, and ) have been analysed along with country coverage of the U.S., , , , , , and . The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Roche Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Sysmex Corporation are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 IVD Product Types

1.3 IVD Tests

1.4 Classification of IVD Technologies

1.5 Application of IVD

1.6 IVD Value Chain Analysis

2. Global IVD Market Analysis

2.1 Global IVD Market Value Forecast

2.2 Global IVD Market Value by Product

2.2.1 Global Reagents Market Value Forecast

2.2.2 Global Instrumentation Market Value Forecast

2.2.3 Global Instrumentation Market Value by Segment

2.3 Global IVD Market Value by Technology

2.3.1 Global Immunodiagnostic Market Value Forecast

2.3.2 Global Immunodiagnostic Market Value by Indication

2.3.3 Global Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Value Forecast

2.3.4 Global Point-of-Care Market Value Forecast

2.3.5 Global Point-of-Care Market Value by Product

2.3.6 Global Chemical Chemistry Market Value Forecast

2.3.7 Global Molecular Diagnostic Market Value Forecast

2.3.8 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Value by Indication

2.3.9 Global Hematology Market Value Forecast

2.3.10 Global Microbiology Market Forecast

2.4 Global IVD Market Value by End User

2.5 Global IVD Market Value by Region

3. Regional IVD Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America IVD Market Value Forecast

3.1.2 North America IVD Market Value by Country

3.1.3 The U.S. IVD Market Value Forecast

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.3 Europe



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Diabetic Patient Count

4.1.2 Surging Chronic Ailments Incidence

4.1.3 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.4 Growing Geriatric Population

4.1.5 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.6 Improving Consumer Confidence

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Development of Syndromic Panel

4.2.2 Rising Companion Diagnostic Tests Preference by Physicians

4.2.3 Escalating MedTech Research and Development Expenditures

4.2.4 Applications of Human Microbiome in IVD

4.2.5 Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Testing

4.2.6 High IVD per Capita Expenditure in Europe

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations

4.3.2 Intense Competition

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global IVD Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

5.1.4 Key Players - Research & Development Expenditure Comparison

5.1.5 Key Players - Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Comparison

5.1.6 Key Players - Immunodiagnostics Market Share Comparison

5.1.7 Key Players - POCT Market Share Comparison

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Roche Holding AG

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.3 Danaher Corporation

6.4 Siemens AG

6.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.6 Sysmex Corporation



