Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Accredited Clinical Laboratories Bolsters Growth

The global IVD quality control market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027 from USD 1.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The competitive landscape includes the analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players between January 2019 and January 2023. Players in the global IVD Quality Control market have employed various strategies to expand their global footprint and increase their market shares such as agreements, divestitures, expansions, and acquisitions.

The product & service segment holds the highest share of the total IVD quality control market during the forecast period

The quality control products segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD quality control market in 2021. The increasing number of accredited laboratories to ensure the accuracy of diagnostic test results are driving the growth of the IVD quality control products market.

Serum/plasma-based controls segment accounted for the highest share for the Product and Services in total IVD quality control market during the forecast period

Serum/plasma-based IVD quality controls are highly preferred by laboratories, as they are more stable after manipulation, such as freezing, storage, and lyophilization.; this segment accounted for the largest share of the quality control products market in 2021. The increasing number of IVD tests and the rising need for accuracy, reliability, and reproducibility of test results are the key factors driving the growth of the IVD quality control products market

Third-party controls dominated the Manufacturer segmented of IVD quality control market

Based on manufacturer, the IVD quality control market is segmented into OEM controls and third-party controls. The third-party controls segment accounted for the largest share of the manufacturer segment in the global IVD quality control market in 2021. The independent controls segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the third-party controls market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the fact that regulatory bodies recommend independent controls.

During the forecast period, hospitals accounted for the highest share in the end users segment of the global IVD quality control market

The end users of IVD quality controls included in this report are research & academic institutes, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other end users (blood banks, local public health laboratories, home health agencies, and nursing homes). The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD quality control market in 2021, and Clinical laboratories are estimated to be the fastest-growing end-user segment in this market. The increasing burden of infectious diseases across the globe and the growing volume of genetic testing are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

North America is will account for the highest share in the global IVD quality control market

By Region, the global IVD quality control market accounted in this report is divided into five major regions - North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the global IVD quality control market, followed by Europe. In North America, US accounted for the largest share folowed by Canada. The APAC region has the highest CAGR of the global IVD quality control market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Accredited Clinical Laboratories

Growing Adoption of Third-Party Quality Controls

Rising Demand for External Quality Assessment Support

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Increasing Adoption of PoC Instruments in Developed Regions

Market Restraints

Additional Costs and Budget Constraints in Hospitals and Laboratories

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario for IVD Tests

Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Multianalyte Controls

Market Challenges

Stringent Product Approval Process

Lack of Regulations for Clinical Laboratory Accreditation in Several Emerging Countries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 IVD Quality Control Market, by Product and Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Quality Control Products

6.2.1 Serum/Plasma-Based Controls

6.2.2 Whole Blood-Based Controls

6.2.3 Urine-Based Controls

6.2.4 Other Controls

6.3 Data Management Solutions

6.4 Quality Assurance Services

7 IVD Quality Control Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Immunochemistry

7.3 Clinical Chemistry

7.4 Molecular Diagnostics

7.5 Microbiology

7.6 Hematology

7.7 Coagulation and Hemostasis

7.8 Other Technologies

8 IVD Quality Control Market, by Manufacturer Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Third-Party Controls

8.2.1 Independent Controls

8.2.2 Instrument-Specific Controls

8.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer Controls

9 IVD Quality Control Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Clinical Laboratories

9.4 Academic and Research Institutes

10 IVD Quality Control Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned





Abbott Laboratories

Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Fortress Diagnostics

Grifols, S.A.

Helena Laboratories Corporation

Lgc Limited

Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc.

Microbiologics, Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Qnostics

Quidel Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics

Seegene Inc.

Sero As

Siemens Healthineers

Streck, Inc.

Sun Diagnostics, LLC

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Zeptometrix Corporation

