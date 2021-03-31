Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market (2020 to 2027) - by Product & Solution, Technology, Application, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-vitro Diagnostics Market (IVD Market) by Product & Solution (Consumables, Systems, Software & Services), Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, PCR, Microbiology), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-vitro diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $118.50 billion by 2027.



Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report showcases the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The growth of the in-vitro diagnostics market is mainly attributed to the increasing global prevalence of acute and chronic infectious diseases associated with the rising geriatric population, growing awareness regarding the importance of early disease diagnosis, a shift in the focus from centralized to point-of-care testing, and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, emerging economies, the development of condition-specific markers and tests, and advances in genomics and proteomics offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.



In 2020, based on the type of immunoassay diagnostic technologies, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the IVD immunoassay market. The continuous development of new biomarkers and the cost-benefits and growing adoption of automated platforms for ELISA are expected to increase this technology's adoption. This technology's efficiency, convenience, and accuracy are also expected to propel the segment's growth.



In 2020, based on product & solution, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the IVD market due to the frequent use of assays & kits in the detection of various chronic diseases, the large-scale availability of a diverse range of reagents & consumables for the diagnosis of various diseases, and increase in the volume of testing for infectious disease. In addition to this, the increase in demand for COVID-19 testing products and the cost-effectiveness of these products are factors that are expected to accelerate the growth of the consumables segment in the upcoming years.



Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, 2020-2027. Factors contributing to this segment's growth include the rise in hospital expenditures, the growing adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic platforms among hospitals, increasing preference for in-house diagnostic facilities, and growing patient volumes leading to increased testing in hospitals.



An in-depth analysis of the in-vitro diagnostics market's geographical scenario provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major country-level markets in each region. In 2020, North America was estimated to account for the largest share of the IVD market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the in-vitro diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), bioMerieux S.A. (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), and Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-down Approach

2.3.1.3. Growth Forecast

2.3.2. Market Share Analysis

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

2.5. Limitations for the Study



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Prevalence of Acute and Chronic Infectious Diseases

4.2.2. Increase in Funding for Research Activities

4.2.3. Growing Awareness for Early Disease Diagnosis

4.2.4. Shift in the Focus from Centralized to Point-of-Care Testing

4.2.5. The Impact of COVID-19

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Technical Requirements and Regulatory Process for High or Moderate-Complexity Tests

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Development of Condition-Specific Markers and Tests

4.4.2. Significant Opportunities in Emerging Markets

4.4.3. Advances in Genomics and Proteomics

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

4.5.2. Lack of Awareness of Specific Symptoms and Diagnosis of Emerging Infections



5. Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market, by Product & Solution

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Consumables

5.3. Systems

5.4. Software & Services



6. Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

6.2.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA)

6.2.2 Radioimmunoassays

6.2.3. Rapid Tests

6.2.4. Western Blotting

6.2.5. Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assays

6.3. Biochemistry/Clinical Chemistry

6.4. Molecular Diagnostics

6.4.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.4.2. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

6.4.3. Microarray

6.4.4. Hybridization

6.4.5. DNA Sequencing & Next-generation Sequencing

6.5. Microbiology

6.6. Hematology

6.7. Coagulation/Hemostasis

6.8. Urinalysis

6.9. Other Technologies



7. Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market, by Application

7.1. Infectious Diseases

7.2. Oncology

7.3. Endocrinology

7.4. Diabetes

7.5. Cardiology

7.6. Nephrology

7.7. Other Applications



8. Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market, by End User

8.1. Diagnostic Reference Laboratories

8.2. Hospitals & Clinics

8.3. Home Healthcare

8.4. Other End Users



9. Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. India

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2. Financial Overview

11.1.3. Product Portfolio

11.1.4. Strategic Developments

11.2. Danaher Corporation

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2. Financial Overview

11.2.3. Product Portfolio

11.2.4. Strategic Developments

11.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2. Financial Overview

11.3.3. Product Portfolio

11.3.4. Strategic Developments

11.4. Abbott Laboratories

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2. Financial Overview

11.4.3. Product Portfolio

11.4.4. Strategic Developments

11.5. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2. Product Portfolio

11.5.3. Strategic Developments

11.6. Siemens Healthcare Gmbh

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2. Financial Overview

11.6.3. Product Portfolio

11.6.4. Strategic Developments

11.7. Sysmex Corporation

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2. Financial Overview

11.7.3. Product Portfolio

11.7.4. Strategic Developments

11.8. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.8.1. Business Overview

11.8.2. Financial Overview

11.8.3. Product Portfolio

11.8.4. Strategic Developments

11.9. biomerieux SA

11.9.1. Business Overview

11.9.2. Financial Overview

11.9.3. Product Portfolio

11.9.4. Strategic Developments

11.10. Diasorin S.P.A.

11.10.1. Business Overview

11.10.2. Financial Overview

11.10.3. Product Portfolio

11.10.4. Strategic Developments

11.11. QIAGEN N.V.

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2. Financial Overview

11.11.3. Product Portfolio

11.11.4. Strategic Developments

11.12. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2. Financial Overview

11.12.3. Product Portfolio

11.12.4. Strategic Developments

11.13. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.13.1. Business Overview

11.13.2. Financial Overview

11.13.3. Product Portfolio

11.13.4. Strategic Developments



12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customization

