Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory/Report 2014-2020

The Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 550 In Vitro Diagnostics deals.

These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest In Vitro Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review In Vitro Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering In Vitro Diagnostics partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for In Vitro Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the In Vitro Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 550 online deal records of actual In Vitro Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by In Vitro Diagnostics partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of In Vitro Diagnostics technologies and products.



Key benefits



In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of In Vitro Diagnostics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life In Vitro Diagnostics deals

Access to In Vitro Diagnostics contract documents

Leading In Vitro Diagnostics deals by value since 2014

Most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014

In Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. In Vitro Diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. In Vitro Diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. In Vitro Diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for In Vitro Diagnostics partnering



Chapter 3 - Leading In Vitro Diagnostics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top In Vitro Diagnostics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active In Vitro Diagnostics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - In Vitro Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. In Vitro Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - In Vitro Diagnostics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - In Vitro Diagnostics deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - In Vitro Diagnostics deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Litigation

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Warranty

Appendix 4 - In Vitro Diagnostics deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions

