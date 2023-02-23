Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Report 2023: Increasing Median Age of First-Time Mothers Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.60% over the forecast period, from US$20.046 billion in 2020 to a total market value of US$40.577 billion by 2027.



A sophisticated set of techniques known as in vitro fertilization (IVF) is used to cure genetic or reproductive issues and aid in child conception. Patients with blocked or damaged fallopian tubes, male factor infertility, women with ovulation disorders, premature ovarian failure, uterine fibroids, excised fallopian tubes, and unexplained infertility are among the infertility conditions that can be treated with IVF.

The increase may be attributable to the increased rates of male and female infertility brought on by lifestyle changes. Growing public understanding and acceptance of infertility treatment will encourage the use of in vitro fertilization (IVF) methods, which will accelerate the development of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market.



However, the main factor limiting the potential market for in vitro fertilization (IVF) is the cost of the treatments, which is well-known around the world.



Increasing Median Age of First-Time Mothers Drives Market Growth



Because more women are choosing careers over family planning and later marriages than in the past, the median age of first-time mothers has increased significantly as a result of the expanding human population. The effective use of contraceptives has also significantly influenced the median age of first-time mothers, and this is anticipated to significantly fuel the expansion of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market.



By End-User



By body part, the In-Vitro Fertilization Market is segmented as Fertility Clinics Hospitals & Research Centers. The Clinical research centers are anticipated to have the fastest growth owing to the majority of research on fertility problems and their possible treatment.



By Geography



Geographically, the In-Vitro Fertilization Market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The greatest market share corresponds to the Asia-Pacific region, which has a huge population base, rising IVF treatment awareness, low IVF treatment prices, and an increase in the population of infertile people.



Key Developments:

June 2022 : In order to increase the success rates of in-vitro fertilization (IVF), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a global leader in the innovation, development, and production of cell culture media and assisted reproductive technologies (ART), announced it has obtained an exclusive license to the intellectual property relating to artificial intelligence (AI). Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital with backgrounds in IVF, biomedical engineering, and artificial intelligence collaboratively developed and patented the method. In order to enhance the application of artificial intelligence and image-based technologies in reproductive healthcare, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific intends to offer a non-exclusive license of the technology to businesses and will start looking for agreements immediately, globally. This image-based solution readily integrates into the current IVF operations while having the fundamentally enabling benefit of no capital expenditure. Without the need for specialized imaging equipment, the technology offers laboratories the opportunity for a simpler and more affordable entry point for integrating AI and image analysis into their workflows.

: In order to increase the success rates of in-vitro fertilization (IVF), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a global leader in the innovation, development, and production of cell culture media and assisted reproductive technologies (ART), announced it has obtained an exclusive license to the intellectual property relating to artificial intelligence (AI). Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital with backgrounds in IVF, biomedical engineering, and artificial intelligence collaboratively developed and patented the method. In order to enhance the application of artificial intelligence and image-based technologies in reproductive healthcare, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific intends to offer a non-exclusive license of the technology to businesses and will start looking for agreements immediately, globally. This image-based solution readily integrates into the current IVF operations while having the fundamentally enabling benefit of no capital expenditure. Without the need for specialized imaging equipment, the technology offers laboratories the opportunity for a simpler and more affordable entry point for integrating AI and image analysis into their workflows. Dec 2021 : Cooper Companies stated that it has finalized the definitive purchase agreement to acquire Generate Life Sciences for approximately $1.6 billion . Generate Life Sciences is a prominent provider of donor eggs and sperm for fertility treatments, fertility cryopreservation services, and newborn stem cell storage (cord blood & cord tissue). With the addition of Generate, CooperSurgical hopes to provide fertility clinics and OB/GYNs with a more comprehensive selection. The company is looking forward to delivering these goods and services to the newest team members.

Product Offerings:

Continuous Single Culture-NX Complete: Continuous Single Culture-NX Complete (CSCM-NXC) is a low-lactate, single-step culture medium with a track record in the therapeutic setting for enhancing blastocyst development. The CSCM-NXC is intended for fertilization and embryo culture up to days 5 and 6. This medium is designed to be utilized in an ongoing culture system without dish replacement or medium replacement. Removing unneeded stress, it supports the maintenance of efficient metabolic rates. Pre-supplemented with HSA, with a final total protein concentration of 5 mg/mL, is the available option.

FreyGen ALF: FreyGen ALF is a line of incubators by IVFtech ApS built on an extensive study that provided the knowledge required to design the ideal simple to manage - best results incubators tailored to physicians' requirements. Oocytes and embryos can be developed and incubated in the ideal environment with the help of the FreyGen line of incubators. Benchtop incubators also referred to as dry incubators, are what are used in incubators. The fact that the trays are also removable makes it so much simpler to clean them and carry dishes to a workspace on a warm plate. It contains a data logger and a remote alert system so the physician can keep track of the incubator's performance.

Market Segmentation:

By Cycle Type

Fresh IVF Cycle

Thawed IVF Cycle

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End-User

Fertility clinics

Hospitals and research centers

By Geography

North America

USA

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

Companies Mentioned

Cooper Surgical

Vitrolife AB

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cook

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Nikon Instruments Inc.

Merck KGaA

Genea Limited

IVFtech ApS

Hamilton Thorne, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/euzbs8-in-vitro?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets