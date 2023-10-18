Global In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Microscopes Market Report 2023-2030: Clinical Segment Dominates the IVF Microscopes Market, Focusing on Improved Processing Efficiency

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Clinical, Academic Research), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global In-Vitro fertilization microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 193.2 million by 2030, expanding at 8.41% CAGR from 2023 to 2030

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) microscopes play a crucial role in IVF laboratories, serving purposes like embryo assessment and sperm selection.

The continuous advancements in microscope technology and related equipment for in-vitro fertilization are poised to be significant drivers of market growth.

Manufacturers are now offering comprehensive solutions for sperm analysis systems, including upright microscopes, digital microscope cameras, and software for image viewing. These solutions provide a holistic approach to semen analysis, enabling a better understanding of sperm characteristics. Moreover, manufacturers are integrating temperature control features into these devices to facilitate the study of sperm under controlled conditions, enhancing the accuracy of analysis.

For example, CooperSurgical offers andrology microscopes tailored for IVF labs. These microscopes are specifically designed for assessing sperm quantity and quality, featuring phase contrast and cold LED illumination. They deliver high-resolution, high-contrast imaging, ensuring the safety of the samples being examined.

The demand for IVF procedures is on the rise due to the easing of travel restrictions and supportive government guidelines. Organizations like the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) emphasize the importance of providing reproductive care with maximum safety, recognizing that living with COVID-19 requires continued access to such essential services.

In terms of end-users, the clinical segment dominated the market in 2022 in revenue. IVF clinics offer a wide range of services, including healthy oocyte identification, semen analysis, embryo monitoring, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and embryo freezing and storage.

This segment is also expected to experience the fastest growth from 2023 to 2030. The adoption of advanced microscopy products in clinical settings contributes to cost reduction for IVF patients by improving processing efficiency.

While Europe held the largest revenue share in 2022, primarily due to the high cost of IVF treatment and the availability of reimbursement, the Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth from 2023 to 2030. This growth is driven by initiatives aimed at raising awareness about IVF treatments, especially in countries like India.

The IVF microscopes industry is marked by the presence of numerous prominent players. To remain competitive, these companies are adopting various strategies, including product innovation, market expansion, and the introduction of advanced technologies.

