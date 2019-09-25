Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

In Vitro Toxicology Testing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.



5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Assays, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, Assays will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$123.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$336.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Assays will reach a market size of US$192.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$955.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc. (USA); Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA); Catalent, Inc. (USA); Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (USA); Covance, Inc. (USA); Cyprotex PLC (United Kingdom); Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg); GE Healthcare (USA); Gentronix Ltd. (United Kingdom); MB Research Laboratories (USA); Merck KgaA (Germany); Promega Corporation (USA); Qiagen NV (The Netherlands); SGS SA (Switzerland); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Assays (Products) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

Services (Products) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019

& 2025

Reagents & Labware (Products) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) Market Share Shift by

Company: 2019 & 2025

High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) Global Competitor

Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Toxicogenomics (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share Shift Across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Assays (Products) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Assays (Products) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Assays (Products) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Services (Products) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Services (Products) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Services (Products) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Reagents & Labware (Products) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Reagents & Labware (Products) Region Wise Breakdown

of Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Reagents & Labware (Products) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Toxicogenomics (Technology) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Toxicogenomics (Technology) Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Toxicogenomics (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Assays (Products) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Services (Products) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Reagents & Labware (Products) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) Market in the US:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) Competitor Market

Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) Market: Revenue

Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Toxicogenomics (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Products: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United

States by Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 29: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 30: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Review by Products in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 34: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in Canada

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 35: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for In Vitro Toxicology Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Products for the period 2018-2025

Table 38: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Products for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In Vitro

Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 41: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Japan in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by

Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 46: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 47: Chinese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 48: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in China :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Assays (Products) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Services (Products) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Reagents & Labware (Products) Competitor Market Share Analysis

(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) Market in Europe:

Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) Competitor Market

Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) Key Player Market

Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Toxicogenomics (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018-2025

Table 53: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Europe in US$

Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 56: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 57: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

FRANCE

Table 58: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in France by

Products: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017

Table 60: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 63: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Products

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017

Table 66: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 68: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Germany: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by

Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 73: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: Italian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 75: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Italy :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for In Vitro Toxicology

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Products for the period 2018-2025

Table 77: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Products for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Share Analysis by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In

Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 80: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Review by Products in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 85: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in Spain

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Products: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Russia by

Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market US$ Million in

Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 92: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 93: Russia In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018-2025

Table 95: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 99: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 101: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Asia-Pacific

by Products: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Share Analysis by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Products for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Australia: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Review by Products in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 118: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in India

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 119: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Products for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017

Table 123: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 126: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In Vitro Toxicology

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Products for the period 2018-2025

Table 128: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Products for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing

Market Share Analysis by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 131: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 134: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by

Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 139: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 140: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 141: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Latin America

: Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018-2025

Table 143: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 146: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 147: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Brazil by

Products: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MEXICO

Table 154: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Products

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 158: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Mexico: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Products:

2018 to 2025

Table 161: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Latin

America by Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market US$ Million in

Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 164: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 167: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic

Market by Products in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 172: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 173: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle

East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for In Vitro Toxicology Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Products for the period 2018-2025

Table 176: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Products for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Analysis by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In Vitro

Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 179: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Iran in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018-2025

Table 182: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Israel in US$

Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 185: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Israel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by

Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 190: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 191: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Toxicology Testing

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 192: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Saudi Arabia :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Products for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates In Vitro Toxicology Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017

Table 195: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Products: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 196: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates In Vitro Toxicology Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 198: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Products for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 203: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Middle

East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Products: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Africa by

Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market US$ Million in

Africa by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 209: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 210: Africa In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION

ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

CATALENT

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL

COVANCE

CYPROTEX PLC

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

GENTRONIX

MB RESEARCH LABORATORIES

MERCK KGAA

PROMEGA CORPORATION

QIAGEN NV

SGS SA

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

