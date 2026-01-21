Global Independent Agency Tombras Acquires Opinionated, Scaling Its Data + Creativity Model Coast to Coast

Amidst massive industry disruption and consolidation, deal puts Tombras in a category of one as the only data-led, full-service independent growing without outside funding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoxville-based Tombras today announced the most significant move in its mission to become the world's leading independent agency by acquiring Opinionated , the reigning Ad Age A-List Standout and Small Agency of the Year honoree. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and known for its ability to steward marquee blue chip brands, the agency's creative pedigree perfectly complements Tombras' data-led, full service creative and media capabilities. While already serving clients nationally, the strategic move cements Tombras' coast-to-coast footprint and makes it the only bi-coastal agency rooted in the heartland.

Photography by Chris Hornbecker

At a time when holding company consolidation, consultancy and private-equity roll-ups dominate the advertising landscape, Tombras is charting a revolutionary course; it's the only agency that's scaling without outside investment. Founded in 1946, the family-owned company is uncompromising in its belief in connecting data + creativity for business results. This foundation is the perfect complement to Opinionated's creative excellence, providing them access to market-leading AI-powered data and analytics, media planning and buying, production, social, and more.

For Tombras, the deal represents the most significant advancement in its strategy of attracting world-renowned talent, while proving it's possible to scale globally without sacrificing creativity or independence.

Founded in 2017, Opinionated's 40-person team will continue to operate out of Portland as Opinionated, a Tombras Company for 2026, while transitioning to Tombras West in 2027. Led by Founder/ECD Mark Fitzloff and Partner/President Trish Adams, as well as ECD Rob Palmer, CSO Dave Daines, Chief Growth Officer Kate Higgins, CFO Megan Sweeney-Dadkho and Director of Client Service Michael Dalton, the team joins the most potent leadership team in the industry including Dooley Tombras (President), Alice Mathews (Chief Executive Officer), Jeff Benjamin (Global CCO), Paul Caiozzo (Knoxville CCO), Avinash Baliga (New York CCO), Maggie Jennings (Chief Growth Officer), Ashley Butturini (Chief Client Officer), Juan Tubert (Chief Technology Officer), Alejandro Fuenmayor (Chief Media Officer), Chad Hopenwasser (Chief Production Officer), Ryan Edwards (Chief Digital Officer), Denice Heyward (Chief Partnerships Officer), and Bryan Tilson (Chief Operating Officer).

Tombras was drawn to Opinionated for multiple reasons, particularly its shared philosophy of creativity in service of business, as well as its proven ability to build creative, effective, and culturally resonant brand platforms for national and global clients. The two agencies also share a common sensibility shaped by their geography – Knoxville and Portland – cities that sit slightly off the traditional advertising map yet foster vibrant creative communities, rich arts scenes, and deep pools of unique talent.

Dooley Tombras, President of Tombras: "From the first moment I met Mark it was obvious we had to work together. Mark is a legend in the industry, and someone whose work I have admired from afar for years. The chemistry between our teams was perfect from the outset; we share the ambition to do the best work, get the best clients, and be the best agency in the world. This is an historic moment not only for Tombras, but for all independent agencies."

Opinionated has earned widespread recognition for its work with brands including Adidas, Drumstick, and Panda Express. The agency's pool of senior creative talent has graced stages at Cannes, D&AD, One Show, and more throughout their careers at major agencies around the world.

Mark Fitzloff, Founder of Opinionated: "For years, this business has treated independence like a ceiling, and that couldn't be further from the truth. Independence has nothing to do with size, only accountability. When your only masters are your clients and your own values, scale isn't something you sacrifice, it's something you earn by doing the best work you can, and that's exactly what Opinionated has been doing for the past 8 years," said Opinionated Founder Mark Fitzloff. "Our merge into Tombras, one of the fastest growing independent agencies in the industry, gives us the opportunity to further build and push the boundaries of creativity in service of business. It's what we have always done, and it's what we'll continue to do, now at an even greater scale."

With the addition of Opinionated, Tombras' total headcount is now nearly 600 employees worldwide.

About Tombras

Tombras is one of the top independent agencies in North America. We're impact-driven, creative storytellers with performance at the heart of everything we do. Connecting Data + Creativity for Business Results® is our guiding mission. The foundation beneath it all is independence, which has been a force multiplier in the data + creativity equation, allowing us to invest and reinvest in our people and technology. From strategy, creative, public relations and media to digital design and development, a social media command center, ecommerce, in-house production, a trade desk and customer experience lab and much more, we do it all with over 500 strategists, creatives, designers, copywriters, media specialists, data scientists, researchers, tech and social media experts, producers, and directors. For more information, visit tombras.com .

About Opinionated

Opinionated is an advertising agency founded by creative director Mark Fitzloff, headquartered in Portland, OR. We believe that opinionated people make opinionated work, and given the dumpster-fire state of media these days, that's the only kind of work that gets noticed. Our mission is to provide world-class "big idea" creative platforms and brand strategies in an increasingly commoditized industry once known for its ability to move hearts and change minds.

