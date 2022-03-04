Global Independent Software Vendor Market Report 2022-2027: ISVs Market are the Acceleration of Innovations and Greater Acceptance of Apps in the Healthcare Industry

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Independent Software Vendor Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Independent Software Vendor market is estimated to grow from USD 202.85 million in 2020 to USD 408.15 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.66%.

Independent software vendors (ISVs) are pushing the boundaries of innovation in order to create value for their customers through their solutions.

With the advent of digital disruption, businesses are focusing more on process innovation in order to provide an enhanced end-user experience.

Companies in the independent software vendor (ISV) sector are investing in scalable, lose, and cost-effective product architectures. Some of the major important drivers leading to the growth of the independent software vendors (ISVs) market are the acceleration of innovations and greater acceptance of apps in the healthcare industry.



Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on the Software Deployment, the market is segmented into Cloud, On-premise. On-premise segment has expected to have the largest share for Independent Software Vendor market.



Based on the Application, the market is segmented Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrial & Manufacturing, Public Sector & Utilities, Retail, Service Providers, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Education, Others. Retail segment has expected to have the largest share for Independent Software Vendor market.



COVID-19 Impact on the Independent Software Vendor Market

Most industries around the world have been badly impacted in recent months. This is due to major disruptions in their separate manufacturing and supply-chain operations as a result of numerous precautionary lockdowns and other limitations imposed by governing bodies around the world. The same is true for the global market for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).



Regional Analysis

The market for Independent Software Vendor was dominated by North America. The presence of a significant number of ISVs and an ease of doing business index in nations such as the United States and Canada supports the region's market growth.

Furthermore, rising independent software vendor market demand across business verticals, as well as high-reliability Internet access in this region, are expected to drive market expansion.



Key Players

The key players profiled in Independent Software Vendor market analysis include

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Novell

Oracle

Apple

SAP

IBM Corporation

Compuware

Mocana

Odyssey Software

Double-Take Software

Yahoo

Nutanix

Salesforce

RSA

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast



3. Market Background

3.1. Forecast Factor

3.2. Market Dynamics



4. Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Market Snapshot



5. Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Market Analysis, By Types

5.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Types

5.2. Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Market Share Analysis, By Types

5.3. Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

5.3.1 On-premise

5.3.2 Cloud



6. Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Market Analysis, By Application

6.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2. Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3. Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Logistics

6.3.2 Retail

6.3.3 E- Commerce

6.3.4 Healthcare

6.3.5 Financial

6.3.6 Educational

6.3.7 Others



7. Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Market Analysis, By Region

7.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Region

7.2. Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Market Share Analysis, By Region

