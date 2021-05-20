Global Index Industry Revenues Increase 10.0% to a Record $4.1 Billion in 2020 on Strength in Asset-based Fees; ESG and Factor Segments Continue to See Strong Gains - New Burton-Taylor Report

GLOBAL INDEX INDUSTRY REVENUES INCREASE 8.0% TO A RECORD $3.7 BILLION IN 2019 Tweet this

Key findings in the report include:

MSCI accounted for the greatest market share, accounting for 24.8% of total industry revenues and narrowly edging out S&P Dow Jones Indices which accounted for a market share of 24.2%. FTSE Russell accounted for 19.3% market share.

Nasdaq reported the fastest growth in 2020, with revenue jumping 45.3% while Bloomberg index revenue has seen the highest growth since 2016 with a CAGR of 72%.

ESG index revenues surged sharply in 2020 rising 21.7% while factor segment revenues increased by 16% over 2019 totals.

"A convergence of rising asset valuations, the trend towards passive investing strategies and investors' desire for exposure to targeted indices continues to drive progress," said Sean Eskildsen, an analyst at Burton-Taylor. "Index providers continued to see strong growth in 2020, as they expand their offerings to facilitate market demand, with extension in thematic, factor, and ESG indices leading the way," he added.

The 84-page Burton-Taylor Index Global Share & Segment Sizing 2020 – Global Market Drivers, Global Market Share 2016-20, Key Competitors, Global Segment Sizing 2016-20 report is available for immediate download by Burton-Taylor research members through the research portal. A detailed information kit for the report can be downloaded here or the report can be purchased by visiting https://burton-taylor.com/indexreport2020/ or by contacting [email protected], +1 646 225-6696.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP group, is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are seen as industry benchmark standard globally. For further information see www.burton-taylor.com.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com

SOURCE Burton-Taylor International Consulting

Related Links

http://www.burton-taylor.com

