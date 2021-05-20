Global Index Industry Revenues Increase 10.0% to a Record $4.1 Billion in 2020 on Strength in Asset-based Fees; ESG and Factor Segments Continue to See Strong Gains - New Burton-Taylor Report
- MSCI leads industry in global revenues, followed by S&P and FTSE Russell
- Traditional equity index segment accounts for majority of industry revenues
- ESG and Factor segment revenues see strongest revenue growth
May 20, 2021, 08:30 ET
LONDON and NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global index industry revenues increased 10% in 2020, reaching a record $4.1 billion, according to a new benchmark study published by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Parameta Solutions. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the index industry, with detailed reviews of leading providers including MSCI, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, Nasdaq, Qontigo, Bloomberg, Alerian, Intercontinental Exchange, Solactive, Morningstar, CRSP and SIX.
Index industry revenue increased across all segments in 2020, with the fastest growth occurring from index license fees based on assets under management which increased 11.6% to a record $2 billion. Subscription fee revenue grew just 1.9% to $1.4 billion in 2020.
Key findings in the report include:
- MSCI accounted for the greatest market share, accounting for 24.8% of total industry revenues and narrowly edging out S&P Dow Jones Indices which accounted for a market share of 24.2%. FTSE Russell accounted for 19.3% market share.
- Nasdaq reported the fastest growth in 2020, with revenue jumping 45.3% while Bloomberg index revenue has seen the highest growth since 2016 with a CAGR of 72%.
- ESG index revenues surged sharply in 2020 rising 21.7% while factor segment revenues increased by 16% over 2019 totals.
"A convergence of rising asset valuations, the trend towards passive investing strategies and investors' desire for exposure to targeted indices continues to drive progress," said Sean Eskildsen, an analyst at Burton-Taylor. "Index providers continued to see strong growth in 2020, as they expand their offerings to facilitate market demand, with extension in thematic, factor, and ESG indices leading the way," he added.
The 84-page Burton-Taylor Index Global Share & Segment Sizing 2020 – Global Market Drivers, Global Market Share 2016-20, Key Competitors, Global Segment Sizing 2016-20 report is available for immediate download by Burton-Taylor research members through the research portal. A detailed information kit for the report can be downloaded here or the report can be purchased by visiting https://burton-taylor.com/indexreport2020/ or by contacting [email protected], +1 646 225-6696.
