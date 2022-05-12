GLOBAL INDEX REVENUES INCREASE 23% TO $5 BILLION IN 2021 AS SURGING DEMAND FOR ESG AND FACTOR INDEX REVENUES SUPPORT STRONG GROWTH THROUGH THE INDUSTRY

Index industry revenues increased across all segments in 2021, with asset-based fees rising representing 51% of total. Tweet this

Key findings in the study include:

FTSE Russell, S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI account for more than 2/3rds of total index revenue.

Seven different providers each claim year over year growth greater than 15% in 2021, illustrating how strong demand supported the entire industry.

Investments continue to flow into ESG and similar thematic funds, but traditional equity indices still capture 2 of every 3 dollars earned by providers.

"Market volatility combined with unprecedent demand for ESG had a positive impact on index industry revenues in 2021" said Robert Iati, Managing Director at Burton-Taylor. "Index providers continued to see strong growth in 2021, as they expand their offerings to facilitate market demand, with extension in thematic, factor, and ESG indices leading the way" he added.

