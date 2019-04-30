Global Index Revenues Jump 13.4% To $3.5 Billion In 2018 On Strength In Asset-Based Fees, ESG And Factor Sectors See Strong Growth

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global index revenue increased 13.4% in 2018, totaling a record $3.5 billion, according to a new benchmark study published by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the index industry, with detailed reviews of leading providers including FTSE Russell, S&P Dow Jones Indices, MSCI, Nasdaq, STOXX, Bloomberg, Alerian, Intercontinental Exchange, Solactive, Morningstar, CRSP and SIX.

Index industry revenue increased across all segments in 2018, with asset-based fees rising 14.8% to a record $1.7 billion. Subscription fee revenue grew 8.8% to $1.4 billion in 2018, while other index revenue (non-recurring transaction revenue and revenue from index licensing for use with derivatives, OTC contracts, and structured products) surged 24.6% to $451.3 million.

Key findings in the report include:

FTSE Russell accounted for the largest share of industry revenue, totaling $842.3 million in 2018. S&P Dow Jones Indices was the second largest index provider with revenue totaling $837.0 , followed by MSCI which recorded $835.5 million in index revenue.

in 2018. S&P Dow Jones Indices was the second largest index provider with revenue totaling , followed by MSCI which recorded in index revenue. Intercontinental Exchange reported the fastest growth in 2018, with revenue surging 119.0% to $41.4 million . Bloomberg index revenue has seen the greatest growth over the past 5 years, with a 74.4% CAGR since 2013.

. Bloomberg index revenue has seen the greatest growth over the past 5 years, with a 74.4% CAGR since 2013. S&P Dow Jones Indices was the largest index provider in the Americas with a regional share of 26.3%, while MSCI was the largest index provider in both EMEA and Asia with a market share of 32.0% and 30.8%, respectively.

with a market share of 32.0% and 30.8%, respectively. Index providers are embracing the rapidly evolving ESG and Factor index segments, with revenue surging 30.6% and 25.5% in 2018, respectively.

"Resurgent volatility had a mixed impact on index industry revenue in 2018, with periods of declining asset valuations negatively impacting asset-based fees. Declining valuations, however, were offset by surging trading volumes in global derivatives markets which contributed to record licensing fees," said David Tabaka, analyst at Burton-Taylor. "Future industry growth is a foregone conclusion, as the investment industry continues to move toward passive investment products and ESG and Factor indices continue to gain steam," he added.

