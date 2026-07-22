Global Indocyanine Green Market to Exceed USD 380 Million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 13.26% - Exclusive Insights by Arizton

News provided byArizton Advisory & Intelligence
Jul 22, 2026, 10:23 ET
CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent research by Arizton, the global indocyanine green market size was valued at USD 180 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 380 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.26% during the forecast period.
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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Indocyanine Green Market
Pages- 205
Region- 5
Countries- 26
Company- 28
Segment-5
Global Indocyanine Green (ICG) Market Scope
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Market Size (2031)
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USD 380 Million
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Market Size (2025)
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USD 180 Million
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CAGR (2025-2031)
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13.26 %
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Historic Year
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2022-2024
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Base Year
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2025
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Forecast Year
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2026-2031
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Segments Covered
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Form Type, Procedure Type, Application, End–Users, and Geography
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Geographic Analysis
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North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa
Indocyanine Green (ICG) market - Key Highlights
- Form Type: The solid segment accounted for the largest market share of around 69%.
- Procedure Type: The diagnostic procedures segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.
- End-Users: The specialty clinics segment shows significant growth, with the fastest CAGR of 14.17% from 2026 to 2031.
- Application: The ophthalmic angiography segment dominates the IC Green market.
- Geography: North America dominates the ICG market with a share of around 37% in 2025.
ICG Fluorescence Imaging Gains Strategic Importance in Modern Surgery
The increasing adoption of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery is strengthening demand for indocyanine green (ICG)-based fluorescence imaging as hospitals prioritize greater surgical precision and improved clinical outcomes. Near-infrared (NIR) imaging enables surgeons to visualize blood vessels, bile ducts, lymphatic structures, and tissue perfusion in real time, supporting more informed intraoperative decisions. As a result, medical device manufacturers are embedding fluorescence imaging into next-generation surgical systems. For example, Stryker's 1688 AIM 4K Platform integrates white-light and ICG fluorescence imaging, enabling real-time perfusion assessment across oncology, colorectal, hepatobiliary, and vascular procedures.
ICG Imaging Becomes a Competitive Differentiator in Robotic Surgery
The integration of indocyanine green (ICG)-based fluorescence imaging into robotic-assisted surgery is advancing image-guided surgical procedures across modern operating rooms. While robotic platforms enhance surgical precision and dexterity, near-infrared (NIR) fluorescence imaging enables real-time visualization of tissue perfusion, blood vessels, lymphatic structures, and anatomical boundaries that are difficult to distinguish under conventional white-light imaging. This capability is driving wider adoption of ICG-guided imaging in urology, gynaecology, oncology, and gastrointestinal surgery. For example, Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci platform with Firefly fluorescence imaging enables real-time tissue assessment, supporting more precise surgical decision-making during complex robotic procedures.
Ophthalmic Angiography Continues to Lead the Global ICG Market
The expanding role of ophthalmic angiography is reinforcing the clinical importance of indocyanine green (ICG) imaging in retinal diagnostics. As the global burden of retinal diseases, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV), and central serous chorioretinopathy (CSC), continues to increase, healthcare providers are prioritizing imaging technologies that enable earlier and more accurate diagnosis. ICG fluorescence imaging offers superior visualization of the choroidal vasculature compared with conventional angiography, supporting more confident clinical decision-making and personalized treatment strategies. This growing reliance on high-resolution retinal imaging continues to strengthen ophthalmology as a key application area for the ICG market.
North America Leads the Global Shift Toward Fluorescence-Guided Surgery
North America continues to lead the global indocyanine green (ICG) market through the widespread adoption of fluorescence-guided surgery and advanced near-infrared (NIR) imaging technologies. The region has established a strong clinical ecosystem where ICG imaging is routinely integrated into robotic-assisted surgery, oncology, cardiovascular, hepatobiliary, ophthalmic, and transplant procedures. Continuous investment in surgical innovation, combined with the presence of leading medical technology companies and advanced healthcare institutions, continues to expand the clinical adoption of ICG-based imaging and reinforce North America's position as the industry's largest regional market.
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Top Vendors in the Indocyanine Green Market
Key Company Profiles
- Diagnostic Green GmbH
- SERB Pharmaceuticals
- EISAI Co., Ltd
- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
- Aurolab
- Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
- Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
- Stryker Corporation
- Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
- Macsen Laboratories
Other Prominent Company Profiles
- Adooq Bioscience LLC
- Anant Laboratories
- Biotium, Inc
- Chem-Impex International, Inc.
- Chemwerth Inc.
- UltraGreen.ai
- Guerbet Group
- Luye Pharma Group
- Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.
- Manus Aktteva Biopharma
- Cohance Lifesciences
- Nuray Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Merck Kgaa
- Targetmol Chemicals Inc.
- Boc Sciences
- Gihi Chemicals Co
- Shanghai Acmec Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd.
- Iris Biotech GmbH
Indocyanine Green Market Segmentation & Forecast by
Form Type
- Solid
- Liquid
Procedure Type
- Diagnostic Procedures
- Surgical Procedures
Application
- Ophthalmic Angiography
- Cardiovascular Diagnostics
- Hepatic Function Assessment
- Fluorescence-Guided Surgery
- Others
End-Users
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Geography
North America
- U.S.
- CANADA
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Sweden
APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Colombia
Middle East Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
- How big is the global indocyanine green market?
- What is the growth rate of the global indocyanine green market?
- What are the key trends in the global indocyanine green market?
- Which region dominates the global indocyanine green market?
- Who are the major players in the global indocyanine green market?
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