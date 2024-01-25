Global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Equipment Market Report: Product Types and End-Use Applications

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Equipment Market - Product Types and End-Use Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Several parameters are used for measuring Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), the most important of which comprise levels of carbon dioxide (CO2), relative humidity, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), particulate matter (PM2.5 & PM10) and bioaerosols. While it is imperative that these be maintained within limits as prescribed by regulatory authorities, in most cases, achieving the same is next to impossible. Inadequate ventilation, ingress of external air along with pollutants and inadequate means of countering them result in growth of pollutants in indoor atmospheres, which, then, have to be dealt with by using other means.

The aforementioned approaches comprise the use of a vast variety of IAQ equipment available today, including Air Filters, Air Purifiers, Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers, Ultraviolet (UV) Lamps and Ventilation Systems, to name a few. The major areas where these systems are being deployed include Commercial Establishments, Industrial Operations and Residential Buildings, among which the latter comprises the largest and also the fastest growing area.

Research Findings & Coverage

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Equipment global market is analyzed in this report with respect to product types, end-use applications, major geographic regions and key countries

Market share analysis covered for IAQ Equipment based on the segmentation mentioned above and current market size estimation, revenue projections for the analysis period through 2029

The study discusses major growth trends, R&D, technology updates, statutory regulations and emerging applications of IAQ Equipment that influence the market growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 153 data tables covering market numbers by segment and regions with graphical representation for each table

Brief business profiles of major companies covered - 66

The industry guide includes the contact details for 194 companies

Product Outline

The market for product types of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Equipment analyzed in this report includes:

Air Filters

Air Purifiers

Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors

Dehumidifiers

Humidifiers

Ultraviolet (UV) Lamps

Ventilation Systems

The report analyzes the market for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Equipment by end-use application comprise:

Commercial Establishments

Industrial Operations

Residential Buildings

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Equipment market for the period 2020-2029 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Indoor Environmental Quality

1.1.2 Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Equipment Types

1.1.2.1 Air Filters

1.1.2.2 Air Purifiers

1.1.2.3 Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors

1.1.2.4 Dehumidifiers

1.1.2.5 Humidifiers

1.1.2.6 Ultraviolet (UV) Lamps

1.1.2.7 Ventilation Systems

1.1.2.7.8 Downdraft Ventilation Systems

1.1.2.7.9 Rooftop Ventilation Systems

1.1.2.7.10 Axial Fans

1.1.2.7.11 Centrifugal Fans

1.1.2.7.12 Crossflow Fans

1.1.2.7.13 Power Roof Fans

1.1.2.7.14 Range Hoods

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 "Smart-Air" Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Platform Based on Internet of Things (IoT) Developed

2.2 Cost-Effective and Portable Indoor Environment Quality (IEQ) Monitoring Device Developed

2.3 Filterless Air Purifier Technology Provides a Better Alternative

2.4 Far-UVC Much "Closer" than Anticipated in Providing Effective Disinfection

2.5 Novel Materials Developed for IAQ Sensors

2.6 WSN-Based Systems Used to Enhance IAQ Monitoring

2.7 Ground-Breaking Air Purification Technologies for Enhancing IAQ Developed

2.8 Controlling IAQ Now Enabled by Smart Homes

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Equipment Market Overview by Product Type

5.1.1 Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Equipment Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.2 Global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Equipment Market Overview by End-Use Application

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

