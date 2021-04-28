Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market to Grow by USD 10.27 Billion During 2021-2025|Technavio
Apr 28, 2021, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The indoor air quality solutions market is poised to grow by USD 10.27 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the indoor air quality solutions market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for smart air quality monitoring equipment.
The indoor air quality solutions market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the increased adoption of green buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the indoor air quality solutions market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The indoor air quality solutions market covers the following areas:
Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Sizing
Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Forecast
Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Aeroqual Ltd.
- Camfil AB
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Ingersoll Rand Inc
- Lennox International Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Trion IAQ
- TSI Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
