Global Indoor Cycling Software Market is Expected to Reach US$ 29.29 Million by 2027, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 8.9% Over the Forecast Period, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), indoor cycling offers various benefits, including low-impact activity, improved muscular endurance, decreased stress levels, and lower risks of coronary artery disease. Integration of solutions with indoor cycles enables users to track and achieve their daily goals, based on individual needs and body types. In addition, health and fitness providers in countries, such as China and India are rapidly opting for indoor cycling software to integrate with their existing equipment. With this, health and fitness providers are focusing to cater the increasing fitness needs of individuals along with providing better in-house experience to the patients that requires physical activities. Furthermore, indoor cycling software vendors across the globe are constantly upgrading their solutions to deliver it through apps in order to provide more personalized workout classes on power output with an explicit training goal. It enables users to perform workouts through subscribing a training plan tailored to the user's target events. Such factors are driving the implementation of global indoor cycling software market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=285

As per our research, indoor cycling software is majorly adopted by professional trainers, health & fitness centers for conducting group as well as solo sessions. These centers majorly use paid applications to provide all types of training sessions to users that are not covered under free services. In addition, the market participants are heavily investing to offer integrated indoor cycling experiences with an aim to enhance in-house group or solo sessions for individuals. For instance, in 2019, Bkool launched an integrated realistic direct-drive indoor smart trainer with rocking system and flexible stand that lets rider swing position on the bike up to 6°, thereby delivering enhanced overall user experience. Additionally, technological advancements across indoor cycle software market is directing these vendors to provide a realistic view to the cyclists. For instance, in 2019, FulGaz introduced an indoor cycling application for Apple TV app, which can be integrated with the indoor cycling system and it delivers outdoor routes for cycling. This further enhances the demand of the overall indoor cycling software market and is projected to surge the adoption of this software during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of indoor cycling software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=285

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global indoor cycling software market is expected to reach US$ 29.29 million by 2027.

by 2027. On the basis of session type, group segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period.

Based on application, health & fitness segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit 8.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of app, paid apps segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

North American region accounted for major market share in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region.

and region. Some of the players operating in the indoor cycling software market Bkool, BODY BIKE, FulGaz, KINOMAP, Spivi, Tacx International B.V., The Sufferfest, TrainerRoad, LLC., Virtu Cycling Group, VirtualTraining s.r.o, and Zwift Inc among others.

Request for Customization @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=285

Indoor cycling software Market:

By Session Type

Group



Solo

By Application

Professional Training



Health & Fitness

By App Type

Paid Apps



Free App

By Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Purchase the Premium Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=285

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name:

Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune

MH - 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights