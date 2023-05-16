Global Indoor Farming Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $72.2 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.5%

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Indoor Farming Market 2022-2032 by Offering, Growing System, Facility Type, Crop Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global indoor farming market will reach $72,276.7 million by 2032, growing by 11.5% annually over 2022-2032.



The market is driven by the increasing food requirements due to the growing population, decreasing arable land, growing adoption of controlled growing environment, high investments by the public and private players, and the rising health consciousness amid COVID-19 pandemic.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global indoor farming market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global indoor farming market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Growing System, Facility Type, Crop Type, and Region.



Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hardware

Climate Control Systems

Irrigation Systems

Lighting

Sensors

Communication

Other Hardware

Software & Service

Web-based

Cloud-based

Integrated Systems

Based on Growing System, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

By Facility Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Glass or Poly Greenhouses

Indoor Vertical Farms

Container Farms

Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems

Other Facility Types

By Crop Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Fruits and Vegetables

Leafy Vegetables

Tomato

Strawberry

Cucumber

Other Fruits and Vegetables

Herbs and Microgreens

Basil

Herbs

Tarragon

Wheatgrass

Other Herbs and Microgreens

Flowers and Ornamentals

Perennials

Annuals

Ornamentals

Other Flowers and Ornamentals

Other Crop Types

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byjdp2

