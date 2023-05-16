Global Indoor Farming Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $72.2 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.5%

May 16, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Indoor Farming Market 2022-2032 by Offering, Growing System, Facility Type, Crop Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global indoor farming market will reach $72,276.7 million by 2032, growing by 11.5% annually over 2022-2032.
Companies Mentioned
- AeroFarms
- American Hydroponics (AmHydro)
- Argus Control System Limited
- Certhon
- Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Freight Farms, Inc.
- General Hydroponics Inc. (Hawthorne Gardening Company)
- Hydrodynamics International
- Illumitex
- Logiqs B.V.
- LumiGrow Inc.
- Netafim Limited
- OSRM GmbH
- Priva Holdings B.V.
- Richel Group
- Signify N.V.
- Vertical Farm System Pty Ltd.
The market is driven by the increasing food requirements due to the growing population, decreasing arable land, growing adoption of controlled growing environment, high investments by the public and private players, and the rising health consciousness amid COVID-19 pandemic.
The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global indoor farming market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global indoor farming market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Growing System, Facility Type, Crop Type, and Region.
Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Hardware
- Climate Control Systems
- Irrigation Systems
- Lighting
- Sensors
- Communication
- Other Hardware
- Software & Service
- Web-based
- Cloud-based
- Integrated Systems
Based on Growing System, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Aeroponics
- Hydroponics
- Aquaponics
- Soil-based
- Hybrid
By Facility Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Glass or Poly Greenhouses
- Indoor Vertical Farms
- Container Farms
- Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems
- Other Facility Types
By Crop Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Leafy Vegetables
- Tomato
- Strawberry
- Cucumber
- Other Fruits and Vegetables
- Herbs and Microgreens
- Basil
- Herbs
- Tarragon
- Wheatgrass
- Other Herbs and Microgreens
- Flowers and Ornamentals
- Perennials
- Annuals
- Ornamentals
- Other Flowers and Ornamentals
- Other Crop Types
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
