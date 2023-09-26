Global Indoor Farming Systems Technology Advances Research Report 2023: Integrating Advanced Techniques with Controlled Environment Agriculture to Improve Yield to the Fore

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Advances in Indoor Farming Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive study delves into the realm of technological advances in indoor farming systems, exploring a myriad of crucial facets within this burgeoning field. It encompasses a thorough examination of indoor farming technologies, prevailing trends, and the pivotal factors propelling the development and adoption of diverse farming systems.

The world is experiencing unrelenting trends in population growth, decreasing water supply, urbanization, and climate change, all of which contribute to dwindling arable land stock. The United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that the global population will reach 9.7 billion by 2050 and exceed 11 billion by 2100.

To achieve food security, global food production will need to increase by up to 70% in the next 30 years. Today, unprecedented circumstances such as geopolitical tensions and pandemics are causing supply chain disruptions, limiting people's access to food in certain areas, particularly in countries that are already suffering from high levels of food insecurity.

Globally, the consensus is that agriculture must adopt more effective resource utilization methods, those that require less water and chemicals to produce crops with high yields. New farming technologies, such as indoor farming, provide an excellent way to meet these challenges. Indoor farming could increase crop (including fish) production substantially while decreasing the size of agriculture's environmental footprint.

The shift to indoor farming would create access to a clean and green source of food, improve the nutritive value of food, lower transportation costs, and ameliorate food shelf-life as well as pests, droughts, and bio-security issues. Indoor farming incorporates advanced farming techniques classified as controlled environment agriculture (CEA) that comprises technologies to optimize growing conditions for plants.

CEA regulates variables such as temperature, lighting, and humidity, allowing farmers to grow plants that would otherwise be impossible in certain climatic and weather conditions. These advanced farming techniques have the potential to significantly increase crop yield while optimizing resource utilization.

Additionally, the report delves into the intricate patent landscape surrounding indoor farming, shedding light on the growth opportunities that facilitate the advancement and widespread acceptance of these innovative agricultural practices. Furthermore, it provides insights into the key stakeholders actively participating in the dynamic landscape of indoor farming, offering a holistic perspective on this transformative domain.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indoor Farming Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Factors Influencing Technological Advancements and Innovations in Modern Farming

Indoor Farming Solves Key Challenges Associated with Conventional Farming

Indoor Farming is Emerging as an Alternative to Traditional Farming and Is Reshaping the Future of Agriculture

Indoor Farming Growing Systems Are Incorporating Unique Features to Produce Crops in Controlled Environments

Indoor Farming Growing Systems Offer Growers Food Production Flexibility

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

3. Technology Analysis

Improved Efficiency of CEA Is Gaining Popularity among Indoor Farmers

Indoor Farming Optimizes Water Usage for Operations in Any Environment

Bubbleponics Is Emerging as a New Growing System Preference among Farmers

The Development of Various Growing Media Helps Growers Choose the Right Type for Targeted Operations

North America and Europe are Making Notable Efforts to Advance Vertical Indoor Farming

and are Making Notable Efforts to Advance Vertical Indoor Farming Indoor Farming Adoption Trends Are Accelerating across Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World

4. Innovation Ecosystem

Coco Coir Is Becoming a Preferred Growing Medium among Indoor Farmers

Companies Are Innovating Unique Growing Media for Improved Yield

Advancement of LEDs Is Catalyzing the Development of Indoor Farming

Automation Will Make Indoor Farms Smarter

IoT's Emergence Is Enhancing Connectivity in Indoor Farming Activities

The Growth of Indoor Farms Is Driving Businesses to Introduce Advanced Infrastructure Setups

Companies across Geographies Are Offering Contemporary Infrastructure Setups for Easy Installation and Effective Functioning

Automated Systems Are Incorporating Advanced Technologies for CEA

Aeroponics Growing Systems Are Finding Adoption among Indoor Growers

The Indoor Farming Ecosystem Is Seeing Various Partnerships and Collaborations across Geographies

Government Offices Are Allying with International Players to Address Local Food Requirements

Indoor Farming Is Leading to R&D Initiatives from Academic and Business Entities to Make It More Effective and Efficient

Government Investments, University Inventions, and Established Businesses Are Accelerating Indoor Farming

The Rise of Start-ups and More Investment in Sustainable and Local Food Production Are Contributing to Profitability and Recognition

Venture Capital Funding Is Emerging as the Most Preferred Investment Instrument toward Indoor Farming

Various Companies Are Transforming Indoor Farming to Address Local Food Requirements

Businesses Are Considering Indoor Farms to Produce Food in Urban Settings

5. Patent Analysis

United States Is Filing the Most Patents to Advance Indoor Farming Technologies

Businesses Are Actively Involved in Patent Activities to Establish the Uniqueness of their Indoor Farming Techniques

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Introduction of Agricultural Photovoltaics to Reduce Environmental Impact

Growth Opportunity 2: Indoor Cultivation of Herbs and Specialties for Nutraceuticals

Growth Opportunity 3: Accelerating Regenerative Farming with CEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uowub0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets