Global Indoor Farming Technologies Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Certhon, Dalsem, Harnois Greenhouses, Richel Group, Urban Crop Solutions & Vertical Farm Systems

The "Global Indoor Farming Technologies Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global indoor farming technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 20.08% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Indoor Farming Technologies Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing opportunities to become self-sufficient. With the growing need for food and limited land, the adoption of indoor farming technologies may help the consumers from urban areas to become self-sufficient. The introduction of vertical hydroponic farming technologies in urban as well as remote areas will help the economies to reduce the reliance on other countries for their rapidly increasing crop and food requirements.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising need to improve yield of crops and reduce crop wastage. Indoor greenhouse farms can produce more crops in a smaller area using different technologies such as vertical farming, LED farming, and greenhouse farming, unlike outdoor or soil-based farms.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lighting challenges compared with natural lighting. One of the major challenges faced by farmers in indoor farming is the lighting issue. When compared with natural lighting of conventional farming, indoor farming technologies use LED lighting that does not deliver efficiently the necessary artificial light to keep the surrounding green.
Key vendors
- Certhon
- Dalsem
- Harnois Greenhouses
- Richel Group
- Urban Crop Solutions
- Vertical Farm Systems
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Greenhouse farming
- Vertical farming
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing need for food security
- Increasing opportunities to become self-sufficient
- Increasing use of renewable power sources
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
