Global Indoor Farming Technologies Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Certhon, Dalsem, Harnois Greenhouses, Richel Group, Urban Crop Solutions & Vertical Farm Systems

The global indoor farming technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 20.08% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Indoor Farming Technologies Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing opportunities to become self-sufficient. With the growing need for food and limited land, the adoption of indoor farming technologies may help the consumers from urban areas to become self-sufficient. The introduction of vertical hydroponic farming technologies in urban as well as remote areas will help the economies to reduce the reliance on other countries for their rapidly increasing crop and food requirements.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising need to improve yield of crops and reduce crop wastage. Indoor greenhouse farms can produce more crops in a smaller area using different technologies such as vertical farming, LED farming, and greenhouse farming, unlike outdoor or soil-based farms.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lighting challenges compared with natural lighting. One of the major challenges faced by farmers in indoor farming is the lighting issue. When compared with natural lighting of conventional farming, indoor farming technologies use LED lighting that does not deliver efficiently the necessary artificial light to keep the surrounding green.

Key vendors

Certhon

Dalsem

Harnois Greenhouses

Richel Group

Urban Crop Solutions

Vertical Farm Systems

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Greenhouse farming



Vertical farming

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing need for food security

Increasing opportunities to become self-sufficient

Increasing use of renewable power sources

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



