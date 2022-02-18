Global Indoor Farming Technology Market to Reach $12.76 billion by 2026, Reveals a Latest Report from BIS Research

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global indoor farming technology market is projected to reach $12.67 billion in terms of revenue by 2026 at a CAGR of 14.8%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

Indoor farming technology involves the integration of numerous technologies such as big data analytics, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the internet of things (IoT) so that crops can be produced perfectly without any agronomic constraint.

The key advantage of using indoor farming technologies is that it increases crop yield with a smaller unit area of land.

The detailed study is a compilation of 76 Market Data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 173 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Indoor Farming Technology Market– Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026"

USP of the Report

This extensive report on global indoor farming technology market will help you with:

This report covers major regions with an established indoor farming technology market.

Patent analysis has been done to analyze the number of patents filed and granted in the indoor farming technology business from January 2018 to November 2021 . Also, the percentage of patents by technology, growing methods, and patent offices has been shown.

to . Also, the percentage of patents by technology, growing methods, and patent offices has been shown. Extensive competitive landscaping of the 24 market players has been done to offer a holistic view of the global indoor farming technology market landscape. Here strategies included in this segment are business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches done by different companies. The preferred strategy for the companies has been partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their position in the global indoor farming technology market.

Market share analysis has also been done for the equipment manufacturers, technology providers, and growers.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The indoor farming technology has the capability of revolutionizing the global agricultural industry. Through these techniques, year-round food production can be done, and thus, agricultural production can be increased, and global food demand can be efficiently managed."

View the report from BIS Research on Global Indoor Farming Technology Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include Aerofarms, Agrilyst, American Hydroponics, Argus Control System Ltd., Autogrow Systems Ltd., Freight Farms, GE Lighting, General Hydroponics Inc., Illumitex, Signify N.V., Smart Cannabis Corp., among others.

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (which holds 50-60% of the market) and mid-segment players (comprise of 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holds the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the indoor farming technology industry.

Who Should Buy this Report?

LED Grow Light Manufacturers

Irrigation, and Remote Sensing Equipment Manufacturers

Hardware & Software Providers

Technology Solution Providers

Hydroponic & Aeroponic Crop Growers

Smart Greenhouse Associations

Get FREE Sample Report Here

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated global indoor farming technology market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2021-2026, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to indoor farming technology?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global indoor farming technology market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the indoor farming technology market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

How is the competitive benchmarking of the key indoor farming technology companies in the agriculture market based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

How much revenue is each segment expected to record during the forecast period, along with the growth percentage? The segments are as follows:

Product, including technology- hardware (lighting systems, climate control systems), irrigation systems; sensors and monitoring systems), software, and integrated systems



Application, including growing methods (hydroponics, aeroponics, soil-based, aquaponics, hybrid) and facility (greenhouse, indoor vertical farm, and container farms)



Region, including North America , the U.K., Europe , Asia-Pacific , China , and the Rest-of-the-World

Which type of players and stakeholders are operating in the market ecosystem of indoor farming technology, and what is their significance in the global market?

How does the regulatory landscape differ in different regions for indoor farming technology?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past 5 years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-510-404-8135

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on [email protected] https://twitter.com/BISResearch

SOURCE BIS Research