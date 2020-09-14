Global Indoor Humidifier Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Indoor Humidifier estimated at US$706.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$892.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vaporizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$269.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasonic System segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $190.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Indoor Humidifier market in the U.S. is estimated at US$190.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$187.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Warm Mist Humidifier Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR



In the global Warm Mist Humidifier segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$94.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$110.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$124.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amstrong International Inc.

Boneco AG

Dri-Steem Corporation

Hach Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company, The

Pure Humidifier Company

Vornado Air LLC.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Indoor Humidifier Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Indoor Humidifier Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Indoor Humidifier Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Vaporizers (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Vaporizers (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Vaporizers (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Ultrasonic System (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Ultrasonic System (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Ultrasonic System (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Warm Mist Humidifier (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Warm Mist Humidifier (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Warm Mist Humidifier (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Evaporative Humidifier (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Evaporative Humidifier (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Evaporative Humidifier (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Steam to Steam Humidifier (Product Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Steam to Steam Humidifier (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Steam to Steam Humidifier (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Retail (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Retail (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Retail (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Food and Beverage (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Food and Beverage (Industry Vertical) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Food and Beverage (Industry Vertical) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Paper and Pulp (Industry Vertical) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Paper and Pulp (Industry Vertical) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Paper and Pulp (Industry Vertical) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 32: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Indoor Humidifier Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Indoor Humidifier Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indoor Humidifier Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Indoor Humidifier Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Indoor Humidifier Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Indoor Humidifier Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Industry Vertical in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 39: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Indoor Humidifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Indoor Humidifier Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 42: Indoor Humidifier Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Indoor Humidifier Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Indoor Humidifier Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical

for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Indoor Humidifier Market Share Analysis by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Indoor Humidifier: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Indoor Humidifier Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Indoor Humidifier Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Indoor

Humidifier in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Indoor Humidifier Market in US$ Thousand by

Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 51: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Shift in Japan by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Indoor Humidifier Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Indoor Humidifier Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Indoor Humidifier Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Indoor Humidifier in US$ Thousand

by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Indoor Humidifier Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Indoor Humidifier Market Share Breakdown by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Indoor Humidifier Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Indoor Humidifier Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Indoor Humidifier Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Indoor Humidifier Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Indoor Humidifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Indoor Humidifier Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Indoor Humidifier Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Indoor Humidifier Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 65: Indoor Humidifier Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Indoor Humidifier Market Share Analysis by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Indoor Humidifier Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Indoor Humidifier Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Indoor Humidifier Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Indoor Humidifier Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Indoor Humidifier Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Indoor Humidifier Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Indoor Humidifier Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Indoor Humidifier Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Indoor Humidifier Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Indoor Humidifier Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Indoor Humidifier Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 78: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Indoor Humidifier Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Indoor Humidifier Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Indoor Humidifier Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Indoor Humidifier in US$ Thousand

by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Indoor Humidifier Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Indoor Humidifier Market Share Breakdown by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Indoor Humidifier: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Indoor Humidifier Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Indoor Humidifier Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Indoor Humidifier in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Indoor Humidifier Market in US$

Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 90: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Indoor Humidifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Indoor Humidifier Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Indoor Humidifier Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Indoor Humidifier Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Indoor Humidifier Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical

for 2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Indoor Humidifier Market Share Analysis by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Indoor Humidifier Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Indoor Humidifier Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Indoor Humidifier Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Indoor Humidifier Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Indoor Humidifier Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Industry Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 102: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Indoor Humidifier Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Indoor Humidifier Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Indoor Humidifier Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Indoor Humidifier Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 107: Indoor Humidifier Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry

Vertical for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Indoor Humidifier Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Indoor Humidifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Indoor Humidifier Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Indoor Humidifier Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Indoor Humidifier Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Indoor Humidifier Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Indoor Humidifier Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Indoor Humidifier Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Indoor Humidifier Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Indoor Humidifier Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Industry Vertical for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Indoor Humidifier Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Indoor Humidifier Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Indoor Humidifier Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Indoor Humidifier Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Indoor Humidifier Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 123: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Indoor Humidifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Indoor Humidifier Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 126: Indoor Humidifier Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Indoor Humidifier Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Indoor Humidifier Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical

for 2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Indoor Humidifier Market Share Analysis by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Indoor Humidifier Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Indoor Humidifier Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Indoor Humidifier Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry

Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Indoor Humidifier Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 135: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Indoor Humidifier:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Indoor Humidifier Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Indoor Humidifier Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Indoor Humidifier in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical:

2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Indoor Humidifier Market in US$

Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 141: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Indoor Humidifier Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 143: Indoor Humidifier Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Indoor Humidifier Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Indoor Humidifier Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Indoor Humidifier Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Indoor Humidifier Marketby Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Indoor Humidifier in US$

Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Indoor Humidifier Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Indoor Humidifier Market Share

Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Indoor Humidifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Indoor Humidifier Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Indoor Humidifier Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Indoor Humidifier Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 155: Indoor Humidifier Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Indoor Humidifier Market Share Analysis

by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Indoor Humidifier Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Indoor Humidifier Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Indoor Humidifier Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Indoor Humidifier Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Indoor Humidifier Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Indoor Humidifier Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Indoor Humidifier Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Indoor Humidifier Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Indoor Humidifier Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Indoor Humidifier Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Indoor Humidifier Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 168: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Indoor Humidifier Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 170: Indoor Humidifier Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Indoor Humidifier Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Indoor Humidifier Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Indoor Humidifier Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Industry Vertical in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 174: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Indoor Humidifier Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Indoor Humidifier Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Indoor Humidifier Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Indoor Humidifier Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Indoor Humidifier Historic Marketby

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 180: Indoor Humidifier Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Indoor Humidifier Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Indoor Humidifier Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Industry Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Indoor Humidifier Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Indoor Humidifier: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Indoor Humidifier Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Indoor Humidifier Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Indoor

Humidifier in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Indoor Humidifier Market in US$ Thousand by

Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 189: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Shift in Iran by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Indoor Humidifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Indoor Humidifier Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Indoor Humidifier Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Indoor Humidifier Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 194: Indoor Humidifier Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Indoor Humidifier Market Share Analysis by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Indoor Humidifier Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: Indoor Humidifier Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Indoor Humidifier Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Indoor Humidifier in US$

Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Indoor Humidifier Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Indoor Humidifier Market Share

Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Indoor Humidifier Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Indoor Humidifier Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Indoor Humidifier Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Industry Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Indoor Humidifier Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 207: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Indoor Humidifier Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Indoor Humidifier Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Indoor Humidifier Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Indoor Humidifier Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Industry Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Indoor Humidifier Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 213: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Indoor Humidifier Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Indoor Humidifier Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Indoor Humidifier Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Indoor Humidifier Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Indoor Humidifier Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Industry Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 219: Indoor Humidifier Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

