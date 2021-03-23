Global Indoor Location Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2025
DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Indoor Location Market, by Component (Hardware. Solution, Services), by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Organization Size, by Application, by End-user, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Indoor Location Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 16% during 2020 - 2025.
The Global Indoor Location Market is driven by the rising integration of beacons in cameras, LED lightings, POS devices and digital signage.
Also, proliferation of smartphones, connected devices, and location-based applications among customers and inefficiency of the GPS in an indoor environment are boosting the indoor location market. However, data and security concerns are negatively impacting the market. Moreover, lack of skills and awareness about indoor location technologies tend to restrict the growth of the market.
The Global Indoor Location Market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization, technology, application, end-user, company and region. Based on component segmentation, the market can be categorized into hardware, service and solution. The solution segment is expected to dominate the market over the next five years.
Regionally, the indoor location market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the indoor location market majorly due to increasing improvements in the region's IT infrastructure.
Major players operating in indoor location market include Apple Inc, Broadcom., Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, GeoMoby, Google LLC, HERE (Micello, Inc.), Microsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Senion, among others. All the leading market players are increasing their focus on developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market.
Key Target Audience:
- Indoor location players and other stakeholders
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances related to indoor location technologies
- Market research and consulting firms
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015 - 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021 - 2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Indoor Location Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Indoor Location Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component (Hardware, Solution, Services)
6.2.2. By Technology (Radio Frequency (RF)-Based, Tag-based, Others)
6.2.3. By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises)
6.2.4. By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)
6.2.5. By Service (Professional, Managed)
6.2.6. By Application (Customer Experience Management, Inventory Management, Predictive Asset Analytics, Remote Monitoring, Sales & Marketing Optimization, Others)
6.2.7. By End-user (Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others)
6.2.8. By Company (2019)
6.2.9. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Indoor Location Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Component
7.2.2. By Technology
7.2.3. By Deployment Type
7.2.4. By Organization Size
7.2.5. By Application
7.2.6. By End-user
7.2.7. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7.3.1. China Indoor Location Market Outlook
7.3.2. India Indoor Location Market Outlook
7.3.3. Japan Indoor Location Market Outlook
7.3.4. South Korea Indoor Location Market Outlook
7.3.5. Singapore Indoor Location Market Outlook
8. Europe Indoor Location Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Component
8.2.2. By Technology
8.2.3. By Deployment Type
8.2.4. By Organization Size
8.2.5. By Application
8.2.6. By End-user
8.2.7. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. France Indoor Location Market Outlook
8.3.2. Germany Indoor Location Market Outlook
8.3.3. United Kingdom Indoor Location Market Outlook
8.3.4. Italy Indoor Location Market Outlook
8.3.5. Spain Indoor Location Market Outlook
9. North America Indoor Location Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Component
9.2.2. By Technology
9.2.3. By Deployment Type
9.2.4. By Organization Size
9.2.5. By Application
9.2.6. By End-user
9.2.7. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. United States Indoor Location Market Outlook
9.3.2. Mexico Indoor Location Market Outlook
9.3.3. Canada Indoor Location Market Outlook
10. South America Indoor Location Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Component
10.2.2. By Technology
10.2.3. By Deployment Type
10.2.4. By Organization Size
10.2.5. By Application
10.2.6. By End-user
10.2.7. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Indoor Location Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina Indoor Location Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia Indoor Location Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Indoor Location Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Component
11.2.2. By Technology
11.2.3. By Deployment Type
11.2.4. By Organization Size
11.2.5. By Application
11.2.6. By End-user
11.2.7. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa Indoor Location Market Outlook
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Indoor Location Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE Indoor Location Market Outlook
11.3.4. Kuwait Indoor Location Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Apple Inc.
14.2. Broadcom Inc.
14.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.
14.4. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
14.5. GeoMoby
14.6. Google LLC
14.7. HERE (Micello, Inc.)
14.8. Microsoft
14.9. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
14.10. Senion
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y05iln
