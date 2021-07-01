FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 1737 Companies: 51 - Players covered include Axol Bioscience Ltd.; Cynata Therapeutics Limited; Evotec SE; Fate Therapeutics, Inc.; FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.; Ncardia; Pluricell Biotech; REPROCELL USA, Inc.; Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.; Takara Bio, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; ViaCyte, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Cell Type (Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells, Other Cell Types); Research Method (Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering, Other Research Methods); Application (Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic Research, Regenerative Medicine, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026

Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) hold tremendous clinical potential to transform the entire therapeutic landscape by offering treatments for various medical conditions and disorders. These cells are derived from somatic cells like blood or skin cells that are genetically reprogrammed into embryonic stem cell-like state for developing an unlimited source of a diverse range of human cells for therapeutic applications. The global market is propelled by increasing demand for these cells, rising focus on researchers in the field, and their potential application in treatment of various diseases. The market growth is supplemented by rising prevalence of several chronic disorders such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer. Moreover, increasing awareness about stem cells and associated research, potential clinical applications and rising financial assistance by governments and private players are expected to contribute significantly to the market expansion. The iPSC technique is anticipated to find extensive adoption in the pharmaceutical industry for developing efficient cell sources like iPSC-derived functional cells to support drug screening and toxicity testing.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Vascular Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$835.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cardiac Cells segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The demand for iPSC-derived cardiac cells is attributed to diverse applications including cardiotoxicity testing, drug screening and drug validation along with metabolism studies and electrophysiology applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $767.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $82.4 Million by 2026

The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$767.1 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$82.4 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5 % and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. North America leads the global market, supported by continuing advances related to iPSC technology and access to functional cells used in pre-clinical drug screening. The market growth is supplemented by increasing insights into the iPSC platform along with high throughput analysis for drug toxicity. The iPSC market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to post a fast growth due to increasing R&D projects across countries like Australia, Japan and Singapore.

Neuronal Cells Segment to Reach $336.9 Million by 2026

In the global Neuronal Cells segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$202.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$308 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.8 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

