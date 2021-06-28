Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Report 2021-2026: Leading Players are Applied Biological Materials, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Corning, Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Jun 28, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the market side of iPSCs rather than its technical side. Different market segments for this emerging market are covered.
It has been more than 10 years since the discovery of iPSC technology. The market has gradually become an essential part of the life sciences industry in recent years. Since the discovery of iPSCs, a large and growing research product market has grown into existence, mainly because the cells are noncontroversial and can be generated directly from adult cells.
iPSCs represent a lucrative market segment because methods for commercializing this cell type are expanding every year, and clinical studies investigating iPSCs are swelling in number.
Product function-based market segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation, and cell analysis. Application-based market segments include drug development and toxicity testing, academic research, and regenerative medicine. iPSC-derived cell-type-based market segments include hepatocytes, neurons, cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and other cell types.
Other cell types are comprised of astrocytes, fibroblasts, hematopoietic progenitor cells, etc. Geographical-based market segments include the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The research and market trends are also analyzed by studying the funding, patent publications and research publications in the field.
This report focuses on the market size and segmentation of iPSC products, including iPSC research and clinical products. The market for iPSC-related contract services is also discussed. iPSC research products are defined as all research tools, including iPSCs and various differentiated cells derived from iPSCs, various related assays and kits, culture media and medium components (e.g., serum, growth factors, inhibitors), antibodies, enzymes, and products that can be applied for the specific purpose of executing iPSC research. For this report, iPSC products do not cover stem cell research and clinical products, which are broadly applicable to any stem cell type.
This report discusses key manufacturers, technologies and factors influencing market demand, including the driving forces and limiting factors of the iPSCs market growth. Based on these facts and analysis, the market trends and sales for research and clinical applications are forecast through 2026.
One particular focus on the application of iPSCs was given to drug discovery and development, which includes pharmaco-toxicity screening, lead generation, target identification, and other preclinical studies, body-on-a-chip, and 3D disease modeling. Suppliers and manufacturers of iPSC-related products are discussed and analyzed based on their market shares, product types, and geography.
An in-depth patent analysis and research funding analysis are also included to assess the overall direction of the iPSCs market.
The detailed technologies such as those for generating iPSCs, differentiating iPSCs, controlling the differentiation, and large-scale manufacturing of iPSCs and their derivative cells under GMP compliance or xeno-free conditions are excluded from the study, as they are beyond the scope of this report.
Descriptive company profiles of leading industry players, including Applied Biological Materials Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Corning Inc., Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Key Drivers for Market Growth
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- History and Current State
- Evolution of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Technology Overview
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Generation
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Differentiation
- Current Challenges to iPSC Applications
- iPSCs Bank
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Impact on MedTech
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Medical Tourism
- Impact of COVID-19 on iPSCs
- Pluripotent Stem Cells as a Study Model for COVID-19
- Scientists Use Stem Cells to Uncover COVID-19 Effects on the Heart
Chapter 5 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Applications
- Academic Research
- Pharmaco-Toxicological Screening
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Disease Modeling
- Tissue Engineering
- Cell Therapy
Chapter 6 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Segmentation and Forecast
- Market Overview
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Application-Based Market Overview
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Product Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Tissue Cell Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Their Derivative Cell Market by Species
- Global Market
- Major Suppliers and Manufacturers of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products
- Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cells by Application
- Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells by Product Function
- Global Market
- Regional Markets
- Research Market Compared with the Clinical Market
Chapter 7 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Research Application Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Research Product Types
- Major Players
- Major Commercial Entities
- Major Noncommercial Organizations
- Market Shares and Projections
Chapter 8 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Market
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Types
- Major Players
- Market Shares and Projections
Chapter 9 Research Market Trend Analysis
- Grant Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Scientific Publication Analysis
Chapter 10 Clinical Application Market Trend Analysis
- Clinical Trials
- Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- Ischemic Heart Disease
- Parkinson's Disease
- Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD)
- Spinal Cord Injuries
- Cornea Repair
- Cancers
- Driving Forces
- Limiting Factors
- Technologies
- Regulations
- Market Acceptance
- Clinical Efficiency
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Strategic Alliances
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Addgene
- Allele Biotechnology And Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Alstem
- Applied Biological Materials Inc. (Abm)
- Applied Stemcell Inc. (Asc)
- ATCC
- Axol Bioscience? Ltd.
- Bio-Techne
- Bluerock Therapeutics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (Ipierian)
- Cell Signaling Technology (Cst)
- Corning Inc.
- Creative Bioarray
- Fate Therapeutics
- Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Inc. (Fcdi)
- Genecopoeia
- Gentarget Inc.
- ID Pharma Co., Ltd.
- Invivogen
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Megakaryon Corp.
- Merck Kgaa
- MTI-Globalstem, A Part Of Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Ncardia
- Newcells Biotech
- Peprotech
- Plasticell Ltd.
- Promega Corp.
- Promocell Gmbh
- Qiagen N.V.
- Reprocell Inc.
- Sciencell Research Laboratories
- Stemcell Technologies
- System Biosciences Inc.
- Takara Bio Usa Inc. (Clontech Laboratories)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Viacyte Inc.
- Waisman Biomanufacturing
Chapter 13 Appendix: List of Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1sr2a
