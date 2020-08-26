GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL AIR PURIFIER MARKET FORECAST 2019-2028

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global industrial air purifier market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.56%, across the forecast period of 2019 to 2028. The key factors promoting market growth include, the economic impact of degrading air quality, the governments' support, rising concerns over health disorders caused by air pollution, and the surging demand for workers' safety,







MARKET INSIGHTS

Industrial air purifiers are appliances assisting the maintenance of indoor air quality (IAQ), within industrial avenues.Industries employ a large number of workers, who are continually exposed and vulnerable to hazardous air.



As a result, installing industrial air purifiers is a vital step towards promoting the health and well-being of working personnel in industries.

The governments of numerous developed nations, like the United Kingdom and the United States, are enforcing regulations to ensure the maintenance of air quality in industries and protect employees working in hazardous environments.For instance, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has endorsed regulations for maintaining and improving indoor air quality, followed by the United States and Canada.



Likewise, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) assists in protecting indoor air quality from contaminants and pollutants like formaldehyde, mold, and particulate matter. As a result, enterprises complying with government regulations fuel the global industrial air purifier market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global industrial air purifier market growth includes the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing and dominating market across the forecast period, owing to the industrial developments in the region and increased purchasing powers.



Additionally, the rising awareness of the harmful effects of air pollution on humans is also anticipated to drive the region's market growth



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Major industries operating in the market are diversified and integrated manufacturers, involved in large-scale commodity purchases.Moreover, owing to the size of their purchases, they also secure pricing advantages that further inhibit competition from relatively smaller competitors.



As a result, the degree of industrial rivalry is anticipated to be high. Distinguished companies operating in the market include, Daikin Industries Ltd, Euromate BV, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Trotec GmbH, Honeywell International Inc, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

2. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD

3. TROTEC GMBH

4. PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION

5. EUROMATE BV

6. CAMFIL AB

7. ELEX AG

8. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

9. MANN+HUMMEL INTERN GMBH

10. THERMAX LTD

11. HAMON GROUP

12. GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

13. BABCOCK WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC

14. JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

15. DUCON TECHNOLOGIES

16. SPX CORPORATION



