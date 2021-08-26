Global Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers Market Report 2021-2027 - Reviving Commodity Prices Present Positive Prospects

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



