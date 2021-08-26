Global Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers Market Report 2021-2027 - Reviving Commodity Prices Present Positive Prospects
Global Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A Curtain Raiser
- Recent Market Activity
- Impact of GDP Growth on the Market
- Steady Global Economy Bodes Well for the Market
- Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether
- China Remains an Important Market
- Outlook
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 85 Featured)
- Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation (USA)
- Air System Components, Inc. (USA)
- Airmaster Fan Company, Inc. (USA)
- Continental Blower, LLC (USA)
- CECO Environmental (USA)
- DongKun Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- ebm-papst Group (Germany)
- FlaktGroup (Germany)
- Gardner Denver, Inc. (USA)
- Greenheck Fan Corporation (USA)
- Howden Group Ltd. (UK)
- Loren Cook Company (USA)
- Robinson Fans, Inc (USA)
- The New York Blower Company (USA)
- Tuthill Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Renewal Energy Capacity to Drive Market
- Explosion of Data Centers to Drive the Need for Cooling Systems
- Developing Regions - Primary Growth Markets
- Weakening China: Still a Dominant Market for Industrial & Commercial Fans & Blowers
- Rising Environmental Concerns and Stringent Environmental Regulations - Key Rationale for Fans & Blower Installations in Industries & Commercial Establishments
- Volatile Oil Prices Affect Market
- Improved CapEx Prospects in Oil & Gas Sector to Benefit Demand
- Oil Price Shock Echoes Downstream into the Oil Refining & Processing End-Use Sector, Eliciting a Mixed Scenario of Profits and Losses
- Cautious Chemical Industry Presents Opportunities & Challenges for Fans & Blowers
- Cost Pressures & Environmental Concerns to Sustain Demand for Fans and Blowers in the Petrochemical Industry
- Reviving Commodity Prices Present Positive Prospects for Industrial Fans & Blowers
- Metal Processing Industries to Present Volatile Demand for Fans & Blowers
- Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in the Industrial Fans & Blowers Market
- Falling Agricultural Commodity & Oil Prices to Spur Growth in the Food Processing Industry & Benefit Demand for Processing Equipment Fans & Blowers
- Environmental & Waste Treatment Sector Adds to Growth Prospects
- Technology Developments - Crucial for Sustained Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
