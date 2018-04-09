Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Expected to Reach $79.49 Billion by 2023 - Allied Market Research

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Europe dominates this market at present, followed by North America. In 2016, Germany dominated the market in Europe; similarly, the U.S. led the overall market in the North America, while China dominates the market in Asia-Pacific presently.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/462

Factors such as high efficiency, favorable government conditions, and compact & robust nature of LEDs drive the industrial and commercial LED lighting market. However, high initial cost hampers growth of the market.

In 2016, the residential segment dominated the end-user segment, in terms of revenue. Furthermore, based on application, indoor lighting led the global market, followed by commercial in 2016. However, industrial application segment is expected to depict highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/462

Key Findings of the Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market:

Indoor lighting segment generated the highest revenue in the global industrial and commercial LED lightings market in 2016.

In 2016, the residential use generated the highest revenue among the end-user segment.

LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2016, Europe accounted for the highest market share, followed by North America .

The key players profiled in the report are Eaton Corporation Plc., Cree Inc., DECO Enterprises, Inc., Dialight Plc., OSRAM Licht AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Zumtobel Group AG, and IBM.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research