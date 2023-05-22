Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand of Energy Saving and Cost Effective LED Lighting Drives Growth

22 May, 2023, 21:00 ET
The global industrial and commercial LED lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.6% during 2023-2030.
This report on global industrial and commercial LED lighting market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market by segmenting the market based on type, distribution channel, end user, application and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the industrial and commercial LED lighting market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand of Energy Saving and Cost Effective LED Lighting
- Growing Support from Governments
Challenges
- Voltage Sensitivity and Temperature Dependency
- High Initial Cost of LED Lighting Technology
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- LED Lamps
- LED Fixtures
by Distribution Channel
- Online Stores
- Supermarkets
- Speciality Stores
- Others
by End User
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Others
by Application
- Indoor Lighting
- Outdoor Lighting
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
