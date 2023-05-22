Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand of Energy Saving and Cost Effective LED Lighting Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial and commercial LED lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.6% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Cree Lighting

Deco Lighting, Inc

Dialight PLC

Digital Lumens Inc

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company

Hubbell

LSI Industries Inc.

LumiGrow

Osram Licht AG

Panasonic Corporation

Philips NV

Siteco GmbH

Syska

Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba TEC Corporation)

Zumtobel Group

This report on global industrial and commercial LED lighting market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market by segmenting the market based on type, distribution channel, end user, application and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the industrial and commercial LED lighting market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand of Energy Saving and Cost Effective LED Lighting

Growing Support from Governments

Challenges

Voltage Sensitivity and Temperature Dependency

High Initial Cost of LED Lighting Technology

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

LED Lamps

LED Fixtures

by Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Others

by End User

Commercial

Industrial

Others

by Application

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

