Global Industrial Annunciators Market Report 2018-2022

The global industrial annunciators market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Annunciators Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for annunicators in alarm safety systems. The growing application of automation in industrial plants has raised the need for implementing alarm safety systems. With the increasing number of connected processes and equipment, the need for incorporating annunciators in complex industrial plants has also increased over the last few years.

One trend in the market is emergence of noiseless industrial annunciators. Several vendors including the Ronan Engineering Company offer annunciator systems based on relay logic to provide immunity from noise. Moreover, vendors are also offering remote annunciators, particularly for areas where the fire alarm control panel is located at a distance.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of alternatives. One of the reasons for the shift toward SCADA-based alarm systems is the capability of these systems to minimize the cost associated with alarm configuration, due to which a greater number of alarm points can be added in plants.

Key vendors

ABB

AMETEK

Eaton

Honeywell International (Fire-Lite)

OMRON

Ronan Engineering Company

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Process industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Discrete industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

Segmentation by product type

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of noiseless industrial annunciators

Emergence of dedicated alarm annunciator panel

New features with incorporation of new technologies offered by vendors

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB

AMETEK

Eaton

Honeywell International (Fire-Lite)

OMRON

Ronan Engineering Company

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

