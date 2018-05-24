Global Industrial Annunciators Market Report 2018-2022

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Annunciators Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial annunciators market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Industrial Annunciators Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for annunicators in alarm safety systems. The growing application of automation in industrial plants has raised the need for implementing alarm safety systems. With the increasing number of connected processes and equipment, the need for incorporating annunciators in complex industrial plants has also increased over the last few years.
One trend in the market is emergence of noiseless industrial annunciators. Several vendors including the Ronan Engineering Company offer annunciator systems based on relay logic to provide immunity from noise. Moreover, vendors are also offering remote annunciators, particularly for areas where the fire alarm control panel is located at a distance.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of alternatives. One of the reasons for the shift toward SCADA-based alarm systems is the capability of these systems to minimize the cost associated with alarm configuration, due to which a greater number of alarm points can be added in plants.
Key vendors
- ABB
- AMETEK
- Eaton
- Honeywell International (Fire-Lite)
- OMRON
- Ronan Engineering Company
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Process industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Discrete industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Segmentation by product type
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of noiseless industrial annunciators
- Emergence of dedicated alarm annunciator panel
- New features with incorporation of new technologies offered by vendors
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kbwk53/global_industrial?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-annunciators-market-report-2018-2022-300654335.html
