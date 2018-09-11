LONDON, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Industrial Automation in Life Sciences Industry



Industrial automation in life sciences industry enables optimization of business processes and efficient control of crucial operations without human intervention, leading to enhanced quality, fewer errors and improved cost-efficiency.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global industrial automation market in life sciences industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial automation market in life sciences industry for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales, renewal, upgrades and maintenance of hardware and software licenses including the services of DCS, MES, SCADA and PLC.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• ABB

• Emerson Electric

• Honeywell

• Rockwell Automation

• Siemens



Market driver

• Improved quality of product and service in life sciences

Market challenge

• Lack of expertise

Market trend

• Advent of data-based decision making

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



