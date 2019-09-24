Global Industrial Batteries Industry
Industrial Batteries market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.
6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.4 Billion by the year 2025, Lead-Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798837/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$160.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$445.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Lead-Acid will reach a market size of US$398.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, C&D Technologies, Inc. (USA); East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA); EnerSys, Inc. (USA); Exide Technologies (USA); GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan); Johnson Controls, Inc. (USA); Northstar Battery Company LLC. (USA); Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany); Saft Groupe SA (France)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Lead-Acid (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for
2019 & 2025
Lithium-based (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Nickel-based (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Batteries Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Industrial Batteries Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Lead-Acid (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Lead-Acid (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Lead-Acid (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Lithium-based (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Lithium-based (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Lithium-based (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Nickel-based (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Nickel-based (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Nickel-based (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Telecom & Data Communication (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Telecom & Data Communication (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Telecom & Data Communication (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Grid-Level Energy Storage (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Grid-Level Energy Storage (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Grid-Level Energy Storage (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup (End-Use)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup (End-Use)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 24: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup (End-Use)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Batteries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Lead-Acid (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Lithium-based (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Nickel-based (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Industrial Batteries Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Industrial Batteries Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Industrial Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Industrial Batteries Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Industrial Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Industrial Batteries Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Industrial Batteries Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Industrial Batteries Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Industrial Batteries Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Industrial Batteries: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 41: Industrial Batteries Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Industrial Batteries Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Industrial Batteries Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Industrial Batteries Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Industrial Batteries in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Industrial Batteries Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Batteries Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Lead-Acid (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Lithium-based (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Nickel-based (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Industrial Batteries Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Industrial Batteries Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Industrial Batteries Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Industrial Batteries Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Industrial Batteries Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Industrial Batteries Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Industrial Batteries Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Industrial Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Industrial Batteries Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Industrial Batteries Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Industrial Batteries Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Industrial Batteries Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Industrial Batteries Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Industrial Batteries Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Industrial Batteries in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Industrial Batteries Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Batteries:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 80: Industrial Batteries Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Industrial Batteries Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Industrial Batteries Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Industrial Batteries Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Industrial Batteries Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Industrial Batteries Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Industrial Batteries Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Industrial Batteries Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Industrial Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Industrial Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Industrial Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Industrial Batteries Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Industrial Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Industrial Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Industrial Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Industrial Batteries Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Industrial Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Industrial Batteries Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Industrial Batteries Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Industrial Batteries Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Industrial Batteries Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Industrial Batteries Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Industrial Batteries Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Industrial Batteries Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Industrial Batteries Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial
Batteries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 131: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Industrial Batteries Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Industrial Batteries in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Industrial Batteries Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Industrial Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Industrial Batteries Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Industrial Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Industrial Batteries Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Industrial Batteries Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Industrial Batteries Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Industrial Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Industrial Batteries Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Industrial Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Industrial Batteries Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Industrial Batteries Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Industrial Batteries Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Industrial Batteries Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Industrial Batteries Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Industrial Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 170: Industrial Batteries Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Industrial Batteries Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: Industrial Batteries Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Industrial Batteries: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 179: Industrial Batteries Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Industrial Batteries Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Industrial Batteries Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Industrial Batteries Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 188: Industrial Batteries Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Industrial Batteries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Industrial Batteries Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Batteries in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Industrial Batteries Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Industrial Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Industrial Batteries Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Industrial Batteries Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Industrial Batteries Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Industrial Batteries Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Industrial Batteries Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Industrial Batteries Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Industrial Batteries Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Industrial Batteries Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Industrial Batteries Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Industrial Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
C&D TECHNOLOGIES
EAST PENN MANUFACTURING
ENERSYS
EXIDE TECHNOLOGIES
GS YUASA CORPORATION
JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..
NORTHSTAR BATTERY COMPANY LLC.
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
SAFT GROUPE SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
