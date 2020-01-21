Global Industrial Batteries Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Batteries market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.4 Billion by the year 2025, Lead-Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$160.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$140.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lead-Acid will reach a market size of US$398.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, C&D Technologies, Inc.; East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.; EnerSys, Inc.; Exide Technologies; GS Yuasa Corporation; Johnson Controls, Inc.; Northstar Battery Company LLC.; Robert Bosch GmbH; Saft Groupe SA







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Batteries Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Industrial Batteries Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Lead-Acid (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Lead-Acid (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Lead-Acid (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Lithium-based (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Lithium-based (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Lithium-based (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Nickel-based (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Nickel-based (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Nickel-based (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Telecom & Data Communication (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Telecom & Data Communication (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Telecom & Data Communication (End-Use) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Grid-Level Energy Storage (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Grid-Level Energy Storage (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Grid-Level Energy Storage (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup (End-Use)

Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup (End-Use)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 24: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup (End-Use)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Batteries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 28: United States Industrial Batteries Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Industrial Batteries Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Industrial Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Industrial Batteries Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Industrial Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Industrial Batteries Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Industrial Batteries Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Industrial Batteries Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Industrial Batteries Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Industrial Batteries: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Industrial Batteries Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Industrial Batteries Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Industrial Batteries Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Industrial Batteries Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Industrial Batteries in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Industrial Batteries Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Batteries Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Industrial Batteries Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Industrial Batteries Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Industrial Batteries Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Industrial Batteries Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Industrial Batteries Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Industrial Batteries Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Industrial Batteries Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Industrial Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Industrial Batteries Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Industrial Batteries Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Industrial Batteries Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Industrial Batteries Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Industrial Batteries Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Industrial Batteries Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Industrial Batteries in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Industrial Batteries Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Batteries:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Industrial Batteries Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Industrial Batteries Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Industrial Batteries Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Industrial Batteries Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Industrial Batteries Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Industrial Batteries Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Industrial Batteries Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Industrial Batteries Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Industrial Batteries Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Industrial Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Industrial Batteries Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Industrial Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Industrial Batteries Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Industrial Batteries Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Industrial Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Industrial Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Industrial Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Industrial Batteries Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Industrial Batteries Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Industrial Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Industrial Batteries Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Industrial Batteries Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Industrial Batteries Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Industrial Batteries Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Industrial Batteries Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Industrial Batteries Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Industrial Batteries Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Industrial Batteries Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Industrial Batteries Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Industrial Batteries Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial

Batteries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Batteries Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Industrial Batteries Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Industrial Batteries in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Industrial Batteries Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Industrial Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Industrial Batteries Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Industrial Batteries Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Industrial Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Industrial Batteries Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Industrial Batteries Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Industrial Batteries Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Industrial Batteries Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Industrial Batteries Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Industrial Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Industrial Batteries Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Industrial Batteries Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Industrial Batteries Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Industrial Batteries Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Industrial Batteries Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Industrial Batteries Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Industrial Batteries Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Industrial Batteries Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Industrial Batteries Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Industrial Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 170: Industrial Batteries Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Industrial Batteries Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: Industrial Batteries Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Industrial Batteries Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Industrial Batteries: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Industrial Batteries Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Batteries in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Industrial Batteries Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Industrial Batteries Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Industrial Batteries Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Industrial Batteries Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Industrial Batteries Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Industrial Batteries Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Industrial Batteries Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Industrial Batteries Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Industrial Batteries Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Batteries in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Industrial Batteries Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Industrial Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Industrial Batteries Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Industrial Batteries Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Industrial Batteries Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Industrial Batteries Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Industrial Batteries Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Industrial Batteries Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Industrial Batteries Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Industrial Batteries Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Industrial Batteries Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Industrial Batteries Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Industrial Batteries Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Industrial Batteries Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Industrial Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Industrial Batteries Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



C&D TECHNOLOGIES

EAST PENN MANUFACTURING

ENERSYS

EXIDE TECHNOLOGIES

GS YUASA CORPORATION

JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..

NORTHSTAR BATTERY COMPANY LLC.

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

SAFT GROUPE SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

