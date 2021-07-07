Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market 2021-2026 - Rising Emphasis on Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Widens Prospects

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Brakes and Clutches - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Brakes and Clutches estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period.

Mechanical Friction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electromagnetic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $311.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $328.5 Million by 2026

The Industrial Brakes and Clutches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$311.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$328.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Mechanical Friction Based Brakes and Clutches Segment to Reach $709.6 Million by 2026

In the global Mechanical Friction Based Brakes and Clutches segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$475.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$566.2 Million by the close of the year 2026.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$73.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Effect of the Pandemic on Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

The Pandemic Unleashes Unique Challenges for Industrial Brakes & Clutch Manufacturers

Contingency Plans for Business Continuity

Industrial Brakes and Clutches - A Primer

Types of Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Brakes/Clutches Actuation Methods

Cooling of Brakes and Clutches

Health Hazards Associated with Handling and Repair of Brakes and Clutches

Regulations Governing Treatment and Disposal of Brake and Clutch Materials

End-Use Applications

Industrial Brakes and Clutches: An Introductory Prelude

Wider Use Case across Numerous Application Domains: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Select Applications of Industrial Brakes & Clutches in Key Verticals

Interest in Industrial Automation Creates Opportunities

Emphasis on Performance & Safety of Industrial Systems Directs Progressive Trajectory

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Economies: Prime Growth Drivers

Asia-Pacific : The Fastest Growing Regional Market

: The Fastest Growing Regional Market Competitive Scenario

Vendors Emphasize Brand Name to Sustain Market Growth

One-Stop-Shop Concept Remains Important Strategy

Tailored Approach Towards Robust Distribution Network

After-Sales Support: A Scoring Point

Growing Competition from Asian Companies

Mounting Pricing Pressure

Consolidation Remains a Major Trait

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 174 Featured)

Altra Industrial Motion Inc.

Andantex USA Inc.

Inc. Boston Gear

Dayton Superior Products Co. Inc.

Electroid Company

Formsprag Clutch Inc.

Hilliard Corp.

Inertia Dynamics LLC

INTORQ GmbH & CO. KG

KEB Automation KG

Lenze SE

Magnetic Technologies Ltd.

Magtrol Inc.

Marland Clutch

Merobel

Ogura Clutch Co., Ltd.

Redex Andantex

Regal Power Transmission Solutions

Rexnord Corp.

Sjogren Industries Inc.

Warner Electric Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovation Continues to Drive Growth in the Industrial Brakes & Clutches Market

Advancements & Innovations Remain the Primary Focus Area

End-Use Level Requirements Spur Changes in Brake and Clutch Design

Improvements in Permanent Holding Magnet Brakes Deliver Additional Capabilities

Novel Manufacturing Methods Aid Roll Out of Sophisticated Designs

A Note on Select Innovative Brake & Clutch Products

Global Market for Clutches and Brakes: Major Trends

Specifying the Right Brake and Clutch Designs Becomes Important in the Current Dynamic Scenario

Investments in Emerging Technologies Presents New Growth Opportunities

Electromagnetic Caliper Brakes Make Robust Gains

Technical Superiority Over Drum Brakes Widens Prospects for Disc Brakes

Demand for Drum-Style Brakes to Remain High

Rugged Brakes for Hazardous Environments Exhibit Growth

Parking Brakes for Locking Idle Machinery

Rising Emphasis on Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Widens Prospects

A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

Soaring Demand for Food Processing Machinery Steers Market Momentum

Regulations Drive Adoption of Washdown Brakes

Oil Shear Technology for Brakes and Clutches Used in Food Processing Industry

Material Handling Equipment: A Key End-Use Vertical

Machinery-Intensive Textile Sector Extends Potential Opportunities

Machine Tools Sector Underpins Revenue Growth

Brakes & Clutches Assume Critical Importance in Mining Conveyors

Mining Operators Prioritize Hydraulic Brakes for Overland Conveyors

Servo Motors: A Niche End-Use Market for Industrial Brakes

Industrial Brakes & Clutches for Hassle-Free Web Tension Control

Small Diameter Brakes Gain Traction in Medical & Pharmaceutical Robots

Brakes and Clutches for Paper Processing Equipment

Integrated Packages: Order of the Day in Motor Market

Heavy-Duty Brakes for Dynamic Applications

Traditional Brakes Sustain Momentum

Replacement Demand Enhances Market Prospects

Backstopping Clutches with High Torque Capacity Come to the Fore

Uncertainty in Raw Materials Prices Remains a Major Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 161

