Global Industrial Catalyst Market Report 2023-2028 - Strategic Collaborations Amongst Leading Industry Players Driving Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Oct, 2023, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Catalyst Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial catalyst market size reached US$ 22.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 29.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

Industrial catalysts are widely used in petroleum refining, petrochemical production, environment protection reactions, organic synthesis, polymer processing, and bulk chemical synthesis.

The growing expansion of the petroleum industry is resulting in the rising establishment of petrol refining capacities and the need for various chemical products and eco-friendly fuels. This, in turn, is positively influencing the market. In addition, the escalating demand for petroleum-based products from power generation plants is expanding the applications of industrial catalysts in petroleum refining and petrochemical plants for a convenient, quicker, safer, and more efficient production process.

Apart from this, the rising use of catalytic converters in automobile manufacturing emission control systems is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. This can also be attributed to increasing environmental concerns and the implementation of stringent government regulations for controlling emission levels.

Furthermore, the development of nano-catalysts that assist in enhancing catalytic procedures in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage (F&B) industries are creating a positive market outlook.

Moreover, strategic collaborations amongst leading industry players to expand their global market reach, along with increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance catalysts efficiency while minimizing operational costs, are impelling the market growth.

The Asia Pacific currently enjoys the leading position in the market due to the significant rise in petroleum refining and the increasing use of catalysts in various industries.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global industrial catalyst market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global industrial catalyst market during 2023-2028?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial catalyst market?
  • What are the key factors driving the global industrial catalyst market?
  • What is the breakup of the global industrial catalyst market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the global industrial catalyst market based on the raw material?
  • What is the breakup of the global industrial catalyst market based on the application?
  • What are the key regions in the global industrial catalyst market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global industrial catalyst market?

Competitive Landscape:

  • Albemarle Corporation
  • Arkema S.A.
  • BASF Corporation
  • Clariant AG
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Exxon Mobil Chemical Corporation
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
  • The DOW Chemical Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Heterogeneous catalysts exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their robustness and lower operational cost.

  • Heterogeneous Catalysts
  • Homogeneous Catalysts
  • Biocatalysts

Breakup by Raw Material:

Mixed catalysts account for the majority of the global industrial catalyst market share as they are extensively used in the production of selective oxidation catalysts, hydrogen, and electrocatalysis for solid oxide fuel cells.

  • Mixed
  • Oxide
  • Metallic
  • Sulfide
  • Organometallic

Breakup by Application:

Petroleum refineries presently hold the largest market share due to the increasing demand for petroleum products across the globe.

  • Petroleum Refinery
  • Chemical Synthesis
  • Petrochemicals
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ataimf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Non-Life Insurance Market Almanac 2023: Market Share, Market Size, Financial Metrics and Competitive Analysis 2018-2022 & 2023-2027

Global Public Safety LTE Strategic Market Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Ever-Present Need for Mission Critical Communications Provides the Foundation for Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.