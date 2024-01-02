Global Industrial Centrifuges Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Jan, 2024, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Centrifuges - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Centrifuges Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Industrial Centrifuges estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Sedimentation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Filtering segment is estimated at 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report on Industrial Centrifuges underscores the significance of separation processes in various process industries, shedding light on the critical role played by industrial centrifuges in these processes. Additionally, the report provides a global economic update, highlighting key factors such as global oil prices, inflation rates, world economic growth projections, and unemployment rates that impact the industrial landscape.

In the context of competition, the report offers insights into the global industrial centrifuges market, including the percentage market share of key competitors in 2023. It also assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide in the same year. Furthermore, the report delves into the fundamentals of industrial centrifuges, including their overview, working principles, types, and associated benefits. It features world brands in the industrial centrifuge industry and provides information on recent market activities and innovations.

 The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The Industrial Centrifuges market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Cautious Optimism in the Mining Industry Brings Relief for Manufacturers of Centrifuges Designed for Use in Mining & Mineral Processing
  • As Mining Companies Pursue Development of More Growth Options Through Expansion Plans, Poised to Benefit Are Industrial Centrifuges: Global Mining Project Development Spending (In US$ Billion) as of the Year 2023
  • Robust Demand for Medicines to Open New Growth Avenue for Industrial Centrifuges in Pharmaceutical Drugs Manufacturing
  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Creating a Parallel Opportunity for Industrial Centrifuges in Drug Manufacturing
  • Robust Consumption of Processed Foods & Ensuing Rise in Investments in Food Processing to Spur Demand for Industrial Centrifuges
  • Higher Consumption of Processed Foods Translates Into Increased Investments in Food Production Equipment Including Industrial Centrifuges:
  • Strong Demand for Chemicals Drives Opportunities for Industrial Centrifuges in Chemical Manufacturing
  • Robust Chemical Consumption & Resulting Increase in Manufacturing Activity & Production Investments to Benefit Demand for Industrial Centrifuges
  • Growing Focus on Wastewater Treatment Amid Sustainability Goals Drives Demand for Industrial Centrifuges
  • Growing Market for Wastewater Treatment to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Industrial Centrifuges
  • Special Focus on Dewatering Centrifuge
  • Energy Efficiency of Industrial Centrifuges Storms Into the Spotlight

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 98 Featured) 

  • Alfa Laval Corporate AB
  • ANDRITZ AG
  • B&P Littleford
  • Dedert Corporation
  • Ferrum AG
  • Flottweg SE
  • FLSmidth & Co. A/S
  • GEA Group AG
  • HAUS Centrifuge Technologies
  • HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group
  • Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd.
  • PIERALISI MAIP SPA
  • Pneumatic Scale Angelus
  • Schlumberger Limited
  • SIEBTECHNIK TEMA
  • SPX Flow Inc.
  • Thomas Broadbent & Sons Ltd.
  • US Centrifuge Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysl2z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Pipe Tobacco Market Report 2023: A $95+ Million Market - Evolving Trade Policies and Currency Fluctuations Shape Pipe Tobacco Landscape

Global Pipe Tobacco Market Report 2023: A $95+ Million Market - Evolving Trade Policies and Currency Fluctuations Shape Pipe Tobacco Landscape

The "Pipe Tobacco Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to...
Global Food Irradiation Trends Report 2023: Growing Need to Extend Shelf life of Products Drives Opportunities - Forecasts to 2030

Global Food Irradiation Trends Report 2023: Growing Need to Extend Shelf life of Products Drives Opportunities - Forecasts to 2030

The "Food Irradiation Trends - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Food Irradiation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machinery

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.