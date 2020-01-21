Global Industrial Centrifuges Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Centrifuges market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Sedimentation Centrifuges, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.5 Billion by the year 2025, Sedimentation Centrifuges will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$117.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$97.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sedimentation Centrifuges will reach a market size of US$421.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$954.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ANDRITZ AG; Ferrum Ltd.; Flottweg SE; FLSmidth & Co A/S; GEA Group AG; Gruppo Pieralisi MAIP SpA; Haus Centrifuge Technologies; Heinkel Drying and Separation Group; Hiller Separation & Process; Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd.; Schlumberger Ltd.; SPX Flow, Inc.; TEMA Systems, Inc.; Thomas Broadbent & Sons Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Industrial Centrifuge Market Growing Significantly

Centrifugation Equipment Market Dynamics

North America: The Largest Industrial Centrifuges Market

Rising Centrifuge Demand from Process Industry Drives Growth in

European Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Centrifuge: A Rapidly Spinning Device

Industrial Centrifuge Defined

Functions and Benefits

Types of Centrifuges

Sedimentation Centrifuges

Filtering Centrifuge

End-Use Application Industries

Municipal Wastewater and Water Treatment Industry

Oil & Gas Equipment

Industrial and Manufacturing Applications

Mining Industry

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Centrifuges Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Technology Advances Driving Innovation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

