Global Industrial Chocolate Market to Produce 9,500 Thousand Tons During the Period 2018−2024

CHICAGO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report reports that the global industrial chocolate market is estimated to produce over 9,500 thousand tons by 2024, growing at aCAGR of more than3% during 2018−2024.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Almost 70% of the total cocoa beans are procured and grown in West Africa for the global industrial chocolate market. In the past five years, chocolate appeared over 74% of menus in the US, demonstrating growth of 4.7%. Between 2007 and 2017, the volume of the marketplace grew nearly by 30%. However, the value of chocolate has gone up a faster rate, indicating an increasingly premium-focused market. The holiday-themed chocolate segment comprised more than 24% of the launch in the global industrial chocolate market in 2018. The focus on developing new confectionery products with a rounded mouthfeel drives innovation in the global market. Cocoa flavored dairy products are becoming a rage among consumers in the global market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018–2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis by products, application, market entity, type, and geography.

Request your free sample today!https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/industrial-chocolate-market#requestsample

Industrial Chocolate Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, application, market entity, type, and geography.

Cocoa butter dominated the total market share in 2018 due to the growing demand in new confectionery products, particularly from developed countries, where the end-consumer wants a refined mouthfeel.

The dairy application is the fastest growing segment in the global market at a CAGR of approximately 4% by 2024.

Market Segmentation by Product

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Powder

Market Segmentation by Application

Bakery

Ice-Cream and Frozen Dessert

Dairy

Cereals

Others

Market Segmentation by Market Entity

Open

Integrated

Market Segmentation by Type

Chocolate Confectionery and Cocoa

Other Chocolate Products

Industrial Chocolate Market – Dynamics

The products that manifest through texture can play on the experience of feel, sound, and satisfaction and are becoming more critical than ever in the market. The use of textures has evolved beyond creamy or smooth to include multisensory experiences that come from layering creatively or combining ingredients differently in the market.

Key drivers and trends fueling the growth of the global market are:

Evolution of the Role of Chocolate

Cultural and Seasonal Adaptations Influence Uptake

Focus on Texture for Multisensory Experiences

Industrial Chocolate Market –Geography

The global industrial chocolate market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. Several global industrial chocolate players are openingR&D centers and training academies in Singapore, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Market Segmentation by Geography

- Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

- North America

o US

o Canada

- APAC

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

- ROW

o Brazil

o South Africa

o UAE

Geographical Market Size & Forecast | 2018−2024

Units Produced

End-user

Key Countries

Major Vendors in the Global Market:

Barry Callebaut Group

Cargill

Fuji Oil

Cémoi

Other prominent vendors include Aalst Chocolate, Baronie, Chocoley, ClasenQuality Chocolate, Ferrero, Guittard, IRCA, Mars, Nestlé, Olam International, Puratos, Santa Barbara Chocolate, Sephra, The Hershey Company, Unigrà, and Valrhona.

