Global Industrial Cleaning Chemical Market to Reach $61.91 Billion by 2028 with Strong Growth in Workplace Hygiene Awareness and Growing Healthcare Industries

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Cleaning Chemical Market (2023-2028) by Ingredient, Product, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Cleaning Chemical Market is estimated to be USD 47.36 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 61.91 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.65%.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Industrial Cleaning Chemical Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Industrial Cleaning Chemical Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Industrial Cleaning Chemical Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Awareness Regarding Hygiene and Cleanliness at the Workplace.

Increasing Spending Power of Consumers.

Increasing Government Regulations Related to Industrial Hygiene and Sanitation.

Restraints

Strictness of Government and Environmental Regulations for Industrial Cleaning Chemical.

Opportunities

Growing Healthcare and Manufacturing Industries.

Increasing Demand for Green and Bio-Based Industrial Cleaning Chemical.

Challenges

Lengthy Authorization for Biocidal Products.

Companies Mentioned

Arcot Manufacturing Corp.

BASF SE

Bebbington Industries

Buckeye International Inc.

Clariant Ag

Croda International PLC

Diversey Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Emulso Corp.

Enaspol A.S.

Evonik Industries Ag

Huntsman International LLC

Pilot Chemical Corp.

Solvay S.A.

Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

Stepan Company

Unger Fabrikker A.S.

Market Segmentation

The Global Industrial Cleaning Chemical Market is segmented based on Ingredient, Product, Application, and Geography.

By Ingredient, the market is classified into Surfactants, Solvents, Chelating Agents, pH Regulators, and Solubilizers/Hydrotropes.

By Product, the market is classified into Commercial Laundry, Dairy Cleaners, Dishwashing, Disinfectants, Food cleaners, General Cleaners, Metal Cleaners, Food Oven & Grill Cleaners.

By Application, the market is classified into Automotive & Aerospace, Food Processing, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing & Commercial Offices, Retail & Food Service, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2w8t6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets