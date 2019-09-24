Global Industrial Cleaning Industry
Industrial Cleaning market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.
9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Chelating Agents, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.8 Billion by the year 2025, Chelating Agents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$584.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Chelating Agents will reach a market size of US$535.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company (USA); BASF SE (Germany); Clariant (Switzerland); Croda International Plc. (UK); Diversey, Inc. (USA); Dow, Inc. (USA); Ecolab, Inc. (USA); Evonik Industries AG (Germany); Huntsman Corporation (USA); Kao Chemicals Europe. S.L. (Spain); Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan); Neos Company Limited (Japan); Pilot Chemical Company (USA); Quaker Chemical Corporation (USA); Solvay S.A. (Belgium); Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. (USA); Stepan Company (USA); WVT Industries N.V. (Belgium).
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Industrial Cleaning: An Introduction
A Prelude to Key Ingredients of Industrial Cleaning Products
Chelating Agents
Solvents
Surfactants
pH Regulators
Industrial Cleaning: Macro Industry Overview
Outlook
Widespread Opportunities in Manufacturing, Commercial,
Healthcare, and Retail & Food Service Sectors
Surfactants Hold Dominant Share
Regional Landscape
Asia-Pacific Evolves as Most Important Market
Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities
Competition: A Fragmented Market
Industrial Cleaning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Chelating Agents (Ingredient) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Surfactants (Ingredient) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019
& 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Clariant (Switzerland)
Croda International Plc. (UK)
Diversey, Inc. (USA)
Dow, Inc. (USA)
Ecolab, Inc. (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Huntsman Corporation (USA)
Kao Chemicals Europe. S.L. (Spain)
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)
Neos Company Limited (Japan)
Pilot Chemical Company (USA)
Quaker Chemical Corporation (USA)
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. (USA)
Stepan Company (USA)
WVT Industries N.V. (Belgium)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industrial Cleaning Products: Protecting Businesses, and
Enhancing Resource Efficiency
Stringent Regulations Concerning Hygiene Drives Growth in the
Market
Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) - Professional Cleaning
Industry?s Leading Certification Provider
Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS)
The ISSA Clean Standards
State of the Manufacturing Industry Lays Foundation for
Industrial Cleaners Growth
Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption
Food Services Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand
High Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market Prospects
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to
Market Growth
Vital Role of Green Cleaning Solutions in Hospitality Industry
Cleaning Ensures Increase of Product Lifetime within
Electronics Manufacturing Industry
Residues Adversely Impact Reliability and Operation of
Electronic Device
Cleaning Process a Must, Despite Advances in Novel Technologies
With Eco-Friendly Fad Gathering Pace, Electronic Manufactures
Turn to Safer Alternatives
Rise in Demand for High-Performance Products
Enactment of Stringent Environmental Regulations Fuels Demand
for Green Chemicals
Green Cleaning Products Display Impressive Growth
Cost-Effective Products Gain Demand
Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies Enter the Fray
Trends Impacting Commercial Cleaning Industry
Robots and Digital Machines Bring About a Paradigm Shift
Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Industry
Adoption of Safe Sanitary Practices Eliminates Spread of
Harmful Bacteria
An Overview of Cost and Opportunity Indicators Impacting
Cleaning Franchise Businesses
Challenges Facing the Cleaning Industry
Green Cleaning Products: Are they Safe for Real?
Highly Competitive Cleaning Solution Providers Present
Challenges for the Sector
Innovations and Advancements
A Glance at Early and Modern Cleaning Innovations
Innovative Technologies and Approaches in the Cleaning Industry
Rapid Advancements in Cleaning Technology Positively Impacting
the Industry
Green Cleaning: An Important Trend
Environmentally Friendly and Green Commercial Cleaning Innovations
Evolving IoT, Robotics and AI Technologies Pep Up the
Industrial Cleaning Market
Disruptive Cleaning Products - Result of Legislations?
Select Equipment and Products for Industrial Cleaning Market
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
ACTIVE CHEMICALS LTD.
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY
ARROW SOLUTIONS
BASF SE
BETCO CORPORATION
CANBERRA CORPORATION
CARGILL, INC.
CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL
CONCEPT MANUFACTURING LTD.
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
DIVERSEY, INC.
DOW INC.
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
ECOLAB INC.
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
HENKEL ADHESIVE TECHNOLOGIES
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
HUNTSMAN PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS DIVISION
KAO CORPORATION
KAO CHEMICALS GMBH
KAO CHEMICALS EUROPE SL
LANXESS AG
NEOS COMPANY LIMITED
NOURYON
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
P&G CHEMICALS
PILOT CHEMICAL COMPANY
QUAKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION
SATOL CHEMICALS
SOLVAY SA
SPARTAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
STEPAN COMPANY
WVT INDUSTRIES NV
V. CURATED RESEARCH
