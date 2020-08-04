Global Industrial Coatings Market by Resin, Technology, End-use Industry and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Coatings Market by Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Alkyd), Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder), End-Use Industry (General Industrial, Protective, Automotive, Aerospace, Wood, Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial coatings market was USD 88.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 103.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.9%, between 2020 and 2025.



The increasing demand for environmentally-friendly coatings, the need for efficient process and durable coatings with better aesthetics, and growing demand from the APAC region are expected to drive the industrial coatings market. However, difficulty in obtaining thin films in powder coatings and the requirement of more drying time for water-based coatings are the major restraining factors for the market.

Acrylic is projected to be the fastest growing resin chemistry during the forecast period

Acrylic resin-based industrial coatings have high demand, especially in the automotive industry, owing to stringent environmental regulations and the high corrosion resistance of these coatings. Apart from automotive, consumer appliances is the major end-use industry of these coatings. The coatings based on acrylic resins are also being used in wood, transportation, marine, and general industrial applications.

Powder-based industrial coatings are expected to be the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period

Powder-based industrial coatings are highly efficient with over 98% powder overspray recoverability, more resistant to chipping, scratching, fading, and wearing than other finishes. This process releases negligible VOC into the environment and takes less cure time beyond the cool-down period. Powder-based industrial coatings emit low levels of VOCs, providing superior performance and cost efficiency for applications that require maximum abrasion resistance, and hardness.

Increasing consumption of industrial coatings in general industrial and automotive industries is expected to fuel the demand for industrial coatings

The general industrial and automotive segments are the largest end-user industries of industrial coatings. Population growth, improved standard of living, infrastructure growth, global GDP growth, and recovery and growth in the construction industry are driving the growth of the general industries. Automotive OEM is an integral part of automotive manufacturing. Coatings offer excellent quality and durability to automotive equipment. Industrial coatings possess superior mechanical properties that protect automobiles from scratches, environment, and chemical exposure. Interior automotive coatings improve the surface area. Increasing automobile production in some parts of the world is expected to drive the demand for industrial coatings.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of industrial coatings due to the growing manufacturing sector in all major economies of the region. Also, the presence of many large, as well as small industrial coatings producers, is driving the market in the region. The demand for industrial coatings in APAC is driven majorly by consumption in China. Other APAC countries such as Vietnam and India are also witnessing significant investments in the automotive and marine sectors to cater to the demand.

