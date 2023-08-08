Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market to 2030 - Increasing Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions Amidst Rising Cyber Threats

08 Aug, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Cybersecurity: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Industrial Cybersecurity estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Industrial Cybersecurity market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured) -
- ABB Group
- Bayshore Networks, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Forescout Technologies, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Kaspersky Lab
- McAfee LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric S.A.
- Tenable, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Industrial Cybersecurity - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for Cybersecurity Technologies & Solutions
- Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- COVID-19 Outbreak Heightens Cyber Risk for Industrial Control Systems, Driving Need for Cybersecurity Solutions
- Cybersecurity Breaches Related to COVID-19 Outbreak during the Period Jan-Apr 2020
- Impact of Pandemic on Businesses: % of Companies Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis
- Potential Threats to Industrial Facilities during the Pandemic
- An Introduction to Industrial Cybersecurity
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Application Security Segment Poised for High Growth
- Power Industry Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market
- Developed Regions Lead the Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market
- Competition
- Industrial Cybersecurity Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Notable Trends in Industrial Cybersecurity Market
- Increasing Threats of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems Fuels Market Growth
- COVID-19 Pandemic Increases Cyberattacks on Industrial Systems: % of Industrial Control System Computers Attacked by Cyber Criminals by Region for 2020
- Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies: Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern for Industrial Systems
- Rising Threat of Malicious Emails: Proportion of Users Targeted with Malicious Emails by Industry Per Year for 2019
- Cybersecurity Challenges in Large-Scale Industries
- Market Benefits from the Rapidly Growing Magnitude and Increasing Cost of Cybercrime in Industries
- Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018
- Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2019
- Rapid Growth in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT Adoption in Industrial Control Systems Enhance Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions
- Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
- Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Continues to Gain Prominence
- Leading Sources of ICS Computer Attacks
- Poor Security Measures Primarily Responsible for Most ICS Cyberattacks
- Could Automation in ICS Security Combat Cyberattacks
- IT-OT Convergence Exposes Networks to Targeted Attacks, Necessitating Deployment of Cybersecurity Solutions
- Rising Use of AI Solutions for Industrial Cybersecurity Data
- With 5G Devices Poised for Commercialization, Cybersecurity Assumes Criticality
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019 and 2025
- Rising Threat of Disruptionware Attacks on Industrial Systems
- With Windows 7 Reaching End of Life in 2020, Industrial Systems with Outdated OS Vulnerable to Cyberattacks
- Amidst Rapidly Changing and Evolving Cyber Threats, Energy Sector Adopts Cybersecurity Solutions to Enhance Security
- COVID-19-Led Digitalization Trend Drives Need for Robust Cybersecurity Measures in Energy Sector
- As a Prime Target for Cyber Criminals, Power Sector Witnesses High Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions
- Digitalization of Coal Power Plants Presents Opportunity for Cybersecurity Market: Number of Existing Coal Plants and New Planned Coal Plants by Select Country/Region for 2019
- Threat of Cyberattacks on the US Electric Power Sector: Assessing the Impact of Attacks by Various Actors for Power Utilities
- Evolution of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems in Power Sector: A Historical Timeline
- IT/OT Convergence Brings Forth Cybersecurity Gaps in Manufacturing Industry
- Chemical Processing Industry at High Risk of Cyber Crimes, Driving Need for Cybersecurity Solutions
- With Transportation Systems Worldwide Facing High Risk of Cyberattacks, the Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions Grows
- Rising Risk of Cyber Threats in Auto Industry: An Opportunity for Cybersecurity Vendors
- As Threat of Cyberattacks on Industrial HazMat Safety Grows, Cybersecurity Comes into the Spotlight
- Rising Threat of Cyberattacks Raises Importance of Cybersecurity in Oil & Gas Industry
- Healthcare Networks Confront Growing Threat of Cyberattacks
- Pandemic Highlights the Imperative Need for Cybersecurity Solutions in Healthcare Industry
- Increased Government Funding to Address Cybersecurity Breaches Supports Industrial Cybersecurity Market
- Budget Allocations for Cybersecurity by the US Government for the Years FY2017 to FY2020
- Emergence of Cyber-Physical Attacks on Critical Infrastructure Raises Importance of Cybersecurity
- Outsourcing of Cybersecurity Operations Enhances Effectiveness and Value of Security Measures
- Threat of Cybersecurity Breaches: A Growing Concern for Small Manufacturers
- Shift towards Smart Factories and the Potential Risk of Cyberattacks Fuels Importance of Cybersecurity for Intelligent Factories
- Global Smart Factory Market Revenues in US$ Billion by Region/Country for the Years 2018 and 2024
- Cyberattacks on Industrial Sector Become Increasingly Destructive
- As SCADA Assumes Significance in Critical Infrastructure, Cybersecurity Concerns Come into Spotlight
- Industrial Cybersecurity as a Service (ICSaaS): The Future of Industrial Cybersecurity
- Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues for Industries, Bringing to Light the Importance of Cybersecurity
- World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: February 2021
- Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2019
- Transforming Industrial Digital Capabilities Necessitate Adoption of New Industrial Cybersecurity Strategies
- Compliance with Government Regulations Drives Adoption of Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions
- Innovative Solutions Transform Industrial Cybersecurity Market
- Industrial Cybersecurity Vs Traditional Cybersecurity
- Cybersecurity Standards and Frameworks: Pivotal Role in Implementation of Effective Cybersecurity in Industrial Facilities
- Challenges Facing Industrial Cybersecurity Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
