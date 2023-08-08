Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market to 2030 - Increasing Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions Amidst Rising Cyber Threats

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Cybersecurity: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Industrial Cybersecurity estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Industrial Cybersecurity market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Industrial Cybersecurity - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for Cybersecurity Technologies & Solutions

Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

COVID-19 Outbreak Heightens Cyber Risk for Industrial Control Systems, Driving Need for Cybersecurity Solutions

Cybersecurity Breaches Related to COVID-19 Outbreak during the Period Jan- Apr 2020

Impact of Pandemic on Businesses: % of Companies Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis

Potential Threats to Industrial Facilities during the Pandemic

An Introduction to Industrial Cybersecurity

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Application Security Segment Poised for High Growth

Power Industry Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market

Developed Regions Lead the Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market

Competition

Industrial Cybersecurity Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Trends in Industrial Cybersecurity Market

Increasing Threats of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems Fuels Market Growth

COVID-19 Pandemic Increases Cyberattacks on Industrial Systems: % of Industrial Control System Computers Attacked by Cyber Criminals by Region for 2020

Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies: Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern for Industrial Systems

Rising Threat of Malicious Emails: Proportion of Users Targeted with Malicious Emails by Industry Per Year for 2019

Cybersecurity Challenges in Large-Scale Industries

Market Benefits from the Rapidly Growing Magnitude and Increasing Cost of Cybercrime in Industries

Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018

Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2019

Rapid Growth in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT Adoption in Industrial Control Systems Enhance Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Continues to Gain Prominence

Leading Sources of ICS Computer Attacks

Poor Security Measures Primarily Responsible for Most ICS Cyberattacks

Could Automation in ICS Security Combat Cyberattacks

IT-OT Convergence Exposes Networks to Targeted Attacks, Necessitating Deployment of Cybersecurity Solutions

Rising Use of AI Solutions for Industrial Cybersecurity Data

With 5G Devices Poised for Commercialization, Cybersecurity Assumes Criticality

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Rising Threat of Disruptionware Attacks on Industrial Systems

With Windows 7 Reaching End of Life in 2020, Industrial Systems with Outdated OS Vulnerable to Cyberattacks

Amidst Rapidly Changing and Evolving Cyber Threats, Energy Sector Adopts Cybersecurity Solutions to Enhance Security

COVID-19-Led Digitalization Trend Drives Need for Robust Cybersecurity Measures in Energy Sector

As a Prime Target for Cyber Criminals, Power Sector Witnesses High Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions

Digitalization of Coal Power Plants Presents Opportunity for Cybersecurity Market: Number of Existing Coal Plants and New Planned Coal Plants by Select Country/Region for 2019

Threat of Cyberattacks on the US Electric Power Sector: Assessing the Impact of Attacks by Various Actors for Power Utilities

Evolution of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems in Power Sector: A Historical Timeline

IT/OT Convergence Brings Forth Cybersecurity Gaps in Manufacturing Industry

Chemical Processing Industry at High Risk of Cyber Crimes, Driving Need for Cybersecurity Solutions

With Transportation Systems Worldwide Facing High Risk of Cyberattacks, the Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions Grows

Rising Risk of Cyber Threats in Auto Industry: An Opportunity for Cybersecurity Vendors

As Threat of Cyberattacks on Industrial HazMat Safety Grows, Cybersecurity Comes into the Spotlight

Rising Threat of Cyberattacks Raises Importance of Cybersecurity in Oil & Gas Industry

Healthcare Networks Confront Growing Threat of Cyberattacks

Pandemic Highlights the Imperative Need for Cybersecurity Solutions in Healthcare Industry

Increased Government Funding to Address Cybersecurity Breaches Supports Industrial Cybersecurity Market

Budget Allocations for Cybersecurity by the US Government for the Years FY2017 to FY2020

Emergence of Cyber-Physical Attacks on Critical Infrastructure Raises Importance of Cybersecurity

Outsourcing of Cybersecurity Operations Enhances Effectiveness and Value of Security Measures

Threat of Cybersecurity Breaches: A Growing Concern for Small Manufacturers

Shift towards Smart Factories and the Potential Risk of Cyberattacks Fuels Importance of Cybersecurity for Intelligent Factories

Global Smart Factory Market Revenues in US$ Billion by Region/Country for the Years 2018 and 2024

Cyberattacks on Industrial Sector Become Increasingly Destructive

As SCADA Assumes Significance in Critical Infrastructure, Cybersecurity Concerns Come into Spotlight

Industrial Cybersecurity as a Service (ICSaaS): The Future of Industrial Cybersecurity

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues for Industries, Bringing to Light the Importance of Cybersecurity

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: February 2021

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2019

Transforming Industrial Digital Capabilities Necessitate Adoption of New Industrial Cybersecurity Strategies

Compliance with Government Regulations Drives Adoption of Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions

Innovative Solutions Transform Industrial Cybersecurity Market

Industrial Cybersecurity Vs Traditional Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Standards and Frameworks: Pivotal Role in Implementation of Effective Cybersecurity in Industrial Facilities

Challenges Facing Industrial Cybersecurity Market

